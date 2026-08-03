The Classic Chain Where $10 Still Buys A Lunch Full Of Comfort Food
For many, dining out for lunch is now more of a sporadic splurge than a regular occurrence. Although a number of once-beloved restaurant chains are raising prices while decreasing portions and lessening quality, there are still some viable options available. Boasting more than 650 U.S. locations, Cracker Barrel is one classic chain that still provides comfort food at a reasonable price, offering a wide selection of fulfilling midday meals for around $10 a plate.
The actual price may vary depending on your specific location, with some lunch specials costing more than $10 but less than $15 per person. Nonetheless, Cracker Barrel stands out among a limited number of chain restaurants with lunch specials under $15 in 2026. The classic chain is home to a myriad of fan-favorite foods including hashbrown casserole and fried catfish as well as all-day breakfast options that are perfectly suited to satisfy a lunchtime appetite.
Cracker Barrel offers no less than 20 meals for around that $10-$12 mark. Its delightful meatloaf meal evokes warm childhood memories and comes with your choice of side and either corn muffins or buttermilk biscuits. Similarly, the Chicken n' Dumplings plate is a perfect portion of poultry protein smothered in comforting country gravy. For those with a lighter appetite that enjoy breakfast anytime, try a plate of biscuits and gravy with either bacon or sausage for a lovable lunchtime pick-me-up that costs less than $10.
Saving on lunch at Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel is one of the best restaurants for old-school classic comfort food and it offers you many different ways to save on your lunch outings and more. Between daily specials and regular menu meals at affordable prices, there's a good deal of variety. Though most of its country-style comfort food centers around beef, pork, chicken, and fish, you can combine your choice of four Cracker Barrel sides into one delightful and filling Country Vegetable Plate which starts at under $10 depending on the location.
It's also a good idea to sign up for the classic chain's rewards program to keep an eye out for upcoming deals, earn points towards future discounts on your bill, and to receive a free dessert (and perhaps a spirited song) on your birthday. Additionally, the restaurant offers in-store discounts to verified military personnel who are signed up for Cracker Barrel's rewards program. This free rewards program requires your name, email address, and mobile number to join.
The wide choice of hearty breakfasts, entrees, and sides on offer for lunch feels like a luxury without overspending. Whether you want to try a new-to-you comfort food dish or indulge in an old favorite, Cracker Barrel will help you make the most of your mealtime.