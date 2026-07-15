Does Cracker Barrel Give You Anything For Your Birthday?

Cracker Barrel is a combination gift store and chain restaurant known for dishes including hash brown casserole, fried catfish, and its fan-favorite chicken and dumplings. If you're planning to dine there on your birthday, you should know that Cracker Barrel does dole out freebies, but it comes with a catch: You have to be signed up for Cracker Barrel's rewards program to ensure you can cash in on a free dessert and, perhaps, even a celebratory song.

Cracker Barrel's rewards program is free to join. You only need to provide your name, phone number, and email address along with a unique password. With each dollar spent at the restaurant, you earn a "peg," which add up to discounts on your meal and even free food items, depending on how many pegs you have. This rewards system is a nod to the tradition of the peg game placed at each table in every Cracker Barrel location since the restaurant first opened.

You'll receive your birthday reward on the first day of your birthday month, and it is valid for 45 days thereafter, allowing you ample time to use it. Signing up for the rewards program is one of several Cracker Barrel hacks to know before your next visit. Another is that a singing Cracker Barrel waiter has previously gone viral for belting out an impressive rendition of the birthday song, so prepare to potentially be wowed.