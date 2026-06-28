Why Every Cracker Barrel Table Has A Peg Game
Cracker Barrel is one of the most beloved chain restaurants in the country. Recently, some Cracker Barrel fans have been frustrated with what they feel is a decline in quality. The chain has been rebranding to feel more modern, but in doing so, it may be scrapping some of the very reasons its regulars love it. But you'll be happy to know there are some things you can continue to count on even as Cracker Barrel continues to roll out changes. One of them is that good, old-fashioned peg game.
You know the one: a triangular wooden block with holes and golf tees. Cracker Barrel has been putting this puzzle on tables since the very first location opened in 1969. They did this to give people something to do while they waited for their food, a purpose it continues to fulfill even today — a refreshingly phone-free way to pass time.
The peg game seems to have originated in France, with directions having appeared in a French magazine in 1687 and the game referenced in artworks from 1697. When Cracker Barrel picked the puzzle to be at each table, they partnered with Qualls and Sons Novelties in nearby Lebanon, Tennessee. The boards were, and continue to be, made by hand there — no small feat considering every restaurant needs one at each table, and the chain sells nearly half a million peg games in its gift shops every year.
Peg games stick around at Cracker Barrel -- but something's different
Cracker Barrel didn't invent the peg game, but it's become one of the chain's signatures. So, even as the business rebrands, they're not ditching this fun activity. People have memories of playing the peg game growing up, and still seem to enjoy it as adults.
"It's surprisingly entertaining, especially good when you're hungry AF and need to distract yourself but you don't wanna get your cell phone out," says one Redditor. "This game is a small part of what makes Cracker Barrel a great dining experience," comments another fan on Facebook. "I've played this as have my kids and now my grandkids."
While 86-ing the peg game thankfully isn't part of Cracker Barrel's recent modern rebrand, they have changed the puzzle's wording. The original rules printed on the block long stated that if you left only one peg, you're a genius; two pegs, you're "purty smart"; three, you're "just plain dumb"; four or more, you're an "EG-NO-RA-MOOSE." Ouch. In 2025, the wording softened to two pegs, meaning you're "rocking the chair but not the game"; three or more, "no reason to be embarrassed, try again." While some bemoaned the loss of the original snark, it's safe to say this warmer tone is more in line with Cracker Barrel's cozy atmosphere. If you've been sleeping on the peg game, you've been making one of the biggest mistakes possible at Cracker Barrel — so get in the game next visit.