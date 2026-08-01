14 Whole Foods 365 Ice Cream Flavors, Ranked

Have you ever stood in front of the ice cream freezer at the grocery store, wishing you could try every flavor staring back at you? There are those days when every single sweet combination sounds heavenly, and choosing feels like an impossible task. It makes you wish those tiny sample spoons they have at ice cream shops were also available at the grocery store to try before you buy.

Well, not to brag, but recently I got to live out this ice cream dream during a recent trip to Whole Foods. No, I wasn't spooning out flavors right in the freezer aisle. But I picked up every single flavor I could find from the store's private label 365 brand. That included 14 different flavors (mostly in pint form) from classics like chocolate and butter pecan to more elaborate picks like Cheesecake, Brownie & Caramel (yes, that's all one flavor).

If there was ever a taste test with my name on it, this was it. But beyond just eating a lot of ice cream, I had an ulterior motive: to rank each flavor in order from my least favorite to my most favorite. To do so, I considered the ingredients, consistency, and, of course, how each pint actually tasted. I got to take stock of Whole Foods' selection, and my results just might help you out next time you're stuck in ice cream limbo.