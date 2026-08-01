14 Whole Foods 365 Ice Cream Flavors, Ranked
Have you ever stood in front of the ice cream freezer at the grocery store, wishing you could try every flavor staring back at you? There are those days when every single sweet combination sounds heavenly, and choosing feels like an impossible task. It makes you wish those tiny sample spoons they have at ice cream shops were also available at the grocery store to try before you buy.
Well, not to brag, but recently I got to live out this ice cream dream during a recent trip to Whole Foods. No, I wasn't spooning out flavors right in the freezer aisle. But I picked up every single flavor I could find from the store's private label 365 brand. That included 14 different flavors (mostly in pint form) from classics like chocolate and butter pecan to more elaborate picks like Cheesecake, Brownie & Caramel (yes, that's all one flavor).
If there was ever a taste test with my name on it, this was it. But beyond just eating a lot of ice cream, I had an ulterior motive: to rank each flavor in order from my least favorite to my most favorite. To do so, I considered the ingredients, consistency, and, of course, how each pint actually tasted. I got to take stock of Whole Foods' selection, and my results just might help you out next time you're stuck in ice cream limbo.
14. Organic Coffee Chip
There are standard pints, and then there are the organic pints. Coming from Whole Foods, I would have guessed they all would be organic. But apparently that honor is reserved for a smaller selection of flavors.
Coffee Chip happens to land in this organic category, and I thought I would like it. I love coffee (and most coffee-flavored ice creams). Plus, I was glad to see it dressed up with the addition of chocolate chips. You don't see that all too often. It sounded right up my alley, but alas, it didn't deliver. That organic coffee offers a strong punch of flavor, just not the kind of flavor you would want. It tasted burnt, like the last drips of coffee that had been sitting in the pot for far too long. It was hard to enjoy the smooth ice cream and crunchy chocolate chunks in the shape of little rectangles with that bitter, over-extracted coffee flavor spoiling every spoonful. Needless to say, it's not a pint I'll be returning to any time soon.
13. Organic Mint Chip
A bit too minty for my liking, and that's coming from someone who does tend to gravitate towards mint chip ice cream. The pint doesn't reveal exactly where it gets its taste. "Organic natural flavor" is the only thing noted on the ingredient list. But I would venture to guess that peppermint oil is involved. The pint leans into those sharper cooling sensations that tend to come from peppermint oil rather than a more natural herbal flavor that you would get from fresh mint leaves. So it comes on strong and doesn't let up, making it only marginally more enjoyable than the Coffee Chip.
Of course, there's still the ice cream itself and the chips to consider. The ice cream has a thicker texture, though it's certainly not the creamiest I've ever had. The chocolate chips are the same as those found in the Coffee Chip pint — semi-sweet with a sturdy crunch. Both are perfectly fine on their own, but neither does enough to balance out the robust minty flavor that's constantly front and center.
12. Organic Vanilla Bean
I do feel bad that classic vanilla ice cream, or even vanilla bean, often gets the short end of the stick. Time and time again, it's overlooked in favor of something more elaborate or packed with various sweet morsels. It's cast aside for being "boring."
I'm guilty of this, too, and I think that's partially what's happening here — why the 365 Vanilla Bean only stood out against the questionable Coffee Chip and Mint Chip flavors. But there are also a few flaws in its own makeup that make it a less desirable option. It has a fluffy yet almost gummy texture that had me a bit wary from the start. Even with both vanilla extract and organic vanilla bean in the mix, the flavor was also pretty muted. It almost seemed like a low-sugar or reduced-fat option. That's the vibe the texture and flavor combo gave off. A quick peek at the nutrition facts, however, confirms that neither is true. So, I guess it's just nothing more than a mediocre vanilla bean ice cream.
11. Organic Toffee Caramel
Where's the toffee, Whole Foods? The pint proudly states in the ingredient list that organic toffee pieces are included in the recipe. Yet, I found none in my pint. And trust me, I dug for a while trying to uncover even the slightest bit of sweet and buttery crunch. That was a huge mark against this ice cream from the get-go.
Luckily, it's a two-part flavor fusion, and the caramel does help salvage it and make it a somewhat respectable pint — one that's at least more interesting than the vanilla bean. There are deep pockets of caramel swirled throughout, bringing a warm, sugary taste into the fold. If you really try, you may pick up on a few toffee notes, even though the bits of it were nowhere to be found. The consistency is still a bit wonky, though. It's not quite as fluffy and gummy as the Vanilla Bean, but it does have a slightly icy texture. Between the missing elements and less-than-smooth mouthfeel, it doesn't come off as a premium pint.
10. Brownie Batter
It may be called brownie batter, but there's actually a double brownie surprise waiting inside — two for the price of one. That means in addition to a brownie batter swirl, this pint also includes real (and fully baked) fudge brownie chunks, all atop a chocolate ice cream.
It sounds ultra-decadent and delicious. But I think 365 went one step too far. I didn't love the unannounced brownie bits. Perhaps a touch overcooked, they're not dense and chewy as they ought to be but more dry and crumbly. So, rather than a welcome addition, they actually take away from the other flavors. I would have been fine with just the classic chocolate ice cream and gooey batter swirls, though the batter is also a bit of a letdown. I was hoping for that indescribable rich and raw chocolatey flavor that prompts us all to scrape the edges of the mixing bowl. What I got was more of a chocolate sauce meets hot fudge. Still good. But every brownie lover knows it's simply not the same.
9. Raspberry Chocolate Chip
I thought this tasted like more of a black raspberry ice cream even before I took a closer look at the fine print on the pint. And lo and behold, it does make use of both red raspberry and black raspberry purée — as well as a bit of blackberry purée. This berry combo is what gives it that sweet and fruity taste with a minimal and very manageable amount of tang. Combined with milk, sugar, and cream, it tastes very similar to a raspberry yogurt.
The thicker consistency of this ice cream also helps it stand out against several of the other Whole Foods flavors. What doesn't really help are the chocolate "chips." They're more like thin chocolate flakes, and they don't do a whole lot to improve the pint. I wish they had been a bit larger to add more texture and a more noticeable chocolate presence. As it is, they left me pining for Graeter's Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip, with its signature chocolate chunks that steal the show thanks to their size and luscious flavor. By comparison, this boils down to a very forgettable raspberry chocolate chip.
8. Organic Chocolate
This doesn't taste at all like the same chocolate ice cream that was scooped into the brownie batter pint. It even looks different. It comes in a slightly deeper shade of brown with a richer flavor to match. It feels more dark chocolate-inspired rather than milk chocolate, and it's clearly very cocoa-forward. It reminds me of those dark chocolate shavings you would find on top of a dessert at a fancy restaurant. Perhaps that explains the imagery on the front of the container.
It's indulgent enough, and even throws in a splash of vanilla extract to further accentuate the taste. Paired with a dense texture, it's one of the better 365 picks. But I wouldn't go so far as to say it's one of the best chocolate ice creams I've ever had. Also, since it is so one-note, it simply can't compete with other more nuanced flavors. It's a respectable classic. Just not a have-to-have-it kind of option.
7. Cookie Dough
You don't have to go excavating to find a hunk of cookie dough in this tub (yes, a tub because this flavor doesn't come in a pint). The dough bits are easy to locate, and that's half the battle with this particular breed of ice cream. They're also pretty scrumptious. I don't necessarily think they would beat out Ben & Jerry's in a competition, one of the strongest brands in the edible cookie dough game. But they have that delicate chew and buttery flavor that you want. They don't become too hard or crumbly, even when the tub is straight out of the freezer. That alone helps this pick rise above a classic chocolate.
What could be improved is the surrounding ice cream. It's different from the earlier organic vanilla bean — the yellow color here makes that a dead giveaway. But it's similarly lackluster, and comes with its own texture problems. Maybe I'm spoiled by brands like Van Leeuwen that pride themselves on thick, custardy consistencies. However, I found this one to be light without much body. It melts on your tongue quickly, not giving you enough time to savor it. Thicken it up and throw in more chocolate chunks, and it could've been a different story.
6. Classic Butter Pecan
Butter pecan is a classic for a reason, and the 365 brand handles the beloved flavor with care.
Much like the brand's Cookie Dough flavor, the consistency here is noticeably lighter and fluffier. But the airy texture is easier to overlook when it's packed with buttery notes and roasted pecans. There's real butter mixed into the ice cream, and you can tell. It has an authenticity to it, and paired with molasses, the butter creates a brown-butter richness. Personally, I wouldn't have minded if Whole Foods 365 had leaned into the butter even more. But the key notes are still there, and there's a nuttiness woven throughout as well. Of course, the best part is the bulky pecan halves. One of my biggest pet peeves with butter pecan ice cream is when the nuts are chopped into tiny, pulverized bits. Thankfully, that's not the case at Whole Foods. They're hard to miss and deliver a soft yet satisfying bite to round it out.
It's an ice cream I would pick up again. Just not before I pick up any of the following pints.
5. Organic Strawberry
As part of the organic line, I knew this strawberry ice cream would be bursting with real fruit, cream, and sugar. There are no artificial strawberry flavors or synthetic dyes that turn it Pepto-Bismol pink. It's all natural, and that, my ice cream-loving friends, is what makes all the difference.
The flavor is pure and understated, just like the coloring. You get that sweet kiss of the berry in every bite, but it's well-balanced with the dairy to create a strawberries-and-cream effect. What makes it even better is that it's one of the creamier ice creams in the 365 lineup. The brand finally answered my pleas. This is much closer to the kind of dreamy consistency I was hoping for in the last few flavors that never came to fruition.
If I had to be nitpicky, I would make one small complaint about the real strawberries. The chunks are so big they're practically whole berries in spots, so they remain frozen for a long time. That makes them a bit harder to chew through, and you're left with an icy and somewhat sour finish.
4. Organic Cookies & Cream
I firmly believe it's nearly impossible to mess up a cookies and cream ice cream. 365 doesn't prove me wrong. Its version is scrumptious yet again, and the fact that this pint is one of the organic ones makes it all the better.
It's not packed with true-to-form Oreos (trust me, the carton would let you know if it was). But the organic chocolate vanilla creme cookies do a good job convincing you that they're the real deal. They offer that rich chocolatey flavor laced with just a hint of sugary vanilla. There are a lot of them — just how I like it — and while they're not crisp like straight-from-the-pack sandwich cookies, they soften into a nice soft-baked texture in the ice cream. Even with all those cookie pieces, there's still a nice balance between the mix-ins and the ice cream itself. So, every bite is rich and flavorful, without becoming overwhelming.
This pint only stands behind a few more intriguing and well-mixed flavor combinations. Otherwise, I'd say there's no reason not to give it a try.
3. Salted Caramel
If you're looking for something more luxurious, go with the salted caramel. It feels refined all around, despite its lack of add-ins. Or perhaps it's precisely the absence of boisterous cookies or candies that gives it that polished quality.
I was actually surprised by how much I liked this pint, and I think part of it has to do with the fact that it doubles down on salted caramel flavors. It's not just a vanilla or sweet cream ice cream infused with pockets of caramel sauce. Nor is it just a caramel-flavored ice cream. It combines both concepts into one for an extra-rich and buttery flavor that's offset by just enough sea salt. It's far from a salt lick, but the salty notes are prominent enough to justify the pint's name.
It also resolves to a texture that almost mimics that of caramel itself: smooth yet a little bit sticky. In this rare case, I actually prefer that over something heavy and dense. It fits the flavor to a T, complementing its simple yet undeniably indulgent profile.
2. Chocolate Peanut Butter
I'm not sure why this pint works so well. It's just chocolate ice cream swirled with peanut butter. I fully expected it to be rich (like, "need a glass of milk on the side" rich). But what I didn't expect was the urge to keep going back for more and more spoonfuls.
The ice cream is closer to what was found in the Brownie Batter pint rather than the Organic Chocolate pint. It has more of a milk chocolate taste instead of an intense dark chocolate one. This is probably a better match for peanut butter anyway, and the ice cream's thickness makes it feel superior to other flavors. Then, there's the peanut butter. It's drizzled throughout the ice cream, and straight out of the freezer it's hardened into firm strips that you have to bite into, but that immediately thaw out on your tongue into a rich, creamy pool. Together with the chocolate, it makes for the perfect salty and sweet combo, similar to the previous pint. But since I'm such a big fan of peanut butter, this one comes out on top for me.
1. Cheesecake, Brownie & Caramel
I'll admit, I completely wrote off this pint at first. I took one look at it and immediately thought it was doing too much. Brownie and caramel are quite enough for one flavor, and then you're going to throw in cheesecake pieces on top of it? It sounded like pure chaos. But somehow all the ingredients stay in check, and what could have been a mess turned into my favorite flavor.
The cheesecake pieces were the first thing I dug around for, curious to see what they had to offer. Broken off into random little hunks, they were gummy and stuck to my teeth, but I honestly didn't mind because of their sweet, cream-cheese-like tang. Paired with the salty caramel swirls and crunchy chocolate chips, they give the pint a really unique personality. The fudge brownie chunks even felt less dry and abrasive here than they did in the brownie batter pint, balanced by the sweet cream ice cream and frequent ribbons of caramel.
It's a packed pint I would have expected to see from a brand like Ben & Jerry's rather than Whole Foods. But I'm certainly not complaining. The big swing paid off in a big way.
Methodology
I picked up every 365 ice cream flavor I could find at my local Columbus, Ohio, Whole Foods. I included both standard and organic pints, but intentionally left out the oat milk options, which are listed as non-dairy desserts rather than true ice cream. After picking up a total of 14 flavors, I gave each one a generous try.
Ranking each one came down to ingredients, consistency, and overall flavor, including all the mix-ins. Even non-organic pints come with pretty clean recipes that avoid ingredients like high fructose corn syrup or artificial colors. So, ingredients mostly checked out. That left just consistency and taste to help me make my decisions. I gravitated towards denser, creamier ice creams and ones with flavors that tasted authentic. If there were cookies or other sweet bits added in, I wanted them to pair well with the ice cream and create a balanced dessert rather than one that was too rich or one that was trying too hard. My top flavors did all this and even had some sweet surprises in store.