Use This Zesty Kitchen Scrap To Keep Insects Away From Your Tomato Plants

Pests like ants, aphids, and pill bugs can present serious challenges for gardeners, especially those who want to go the organic route. But there are all-natural remedies that really work to deter typical garden bugs that don't require harsh chemical pesticides. And one of them uses something you probably already have in your kitchen: citrus peels.

There are countless varieties of oranges and ways to use them, one of them being as an all-natural pest repellant to keep insects away from your tomato plants and other crops. These peels are high in a component called limonene, which is also found in marigolds. The scent of limonene is very strong and unattractive to insects like ants, aphids, and pill bugs. You can simply sprinkle pieces of citrus peel from oranges, lemons, and grapefruits around the base of the plants; just be sure there's no sweet fruit left on the peel, which can actually attract animals and insects. Fresh peels can be reapplied every so often so that the scent doesn't fade. As an added bonus, the peels will enrich the soil as they decompose, adding nutrients like nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorus into the soil.