Use This Zesty Kitchen Scrap To Keep Insects Away From Your Tomato Plants
Pests like ants, aphids, and pill bugs can present serious challenges for gardeners, especially those who want to go the organic route. But there are all-natural remedies that really work to deter typical garden bugs that don't require harsh chemical pesticides. And one of them uses something you probably already have in your kitchen: citrus peels.
There are countless varieties of oranges and ways to use them, one of them being as an all-natural pest repellant to keep insects away from your tomato plants and other crops. These peels are high in a component called limonene, which is also found in marigolds. The scent of limonene is very strong and unattractive to insects like ants, aphids, and pill bugs. You can simply sprinkle pieces of citrus peel from oranges, lemons, and grapefruits around the base of the plants; just be sure there's no sweet fruit left on the peel, which can actually attract animals and insects. Fresh peels can be reapplied every so often so that the scent doesn't fade. As an added bonus, the peels will enrich the soil as they decompose, adding nutrients like nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorus into the soil.
Citrus peel can be used in a variety of ways to repel pests
If you don't want to use fresh citrus peel in your garden because you're worried it might attract other unwanted pests like slugs, raccoons, and possums, you can dehydrate the peels and grind them into a fine powder before spreading it around the soil.
So this year, stop throwing out orange peels and use them for your outdoor projects instead. You can also soak the citrus peels in some hot water to make an infused liquid repellant to spray on your plants, or if you're looking for a stronger spray, soak them in vodka and dilute the mixture with water in a spray bottle. Other gardeners have been known to boil up a batch of super repellant that includes citrus peel, onion scraps, garlic, turmeric, cinnamon, and cayenne to create a concentrate that, when diluted, makes an excellent pest spray for your garden.
The key is to use the repellant in moderation and replace it frequently for maximum benefit. Citrus peels might be one of the best natural pesticides for your garden, so it you're looking for a way to deter bugs from your plants without chemicals, be sure to keep this trick in mind.