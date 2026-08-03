Order The Best McDonald's Egg McMuffin With These 4 Tips

Nobody does breakfast on the go quite like McDonald's. Whether you're craving sweet, fluffy hotcakes, savory, cheesy breakfast sandwiches, or crispy hash browns and a steaming cup of coffee, there is something to satisfy every craving on the infamous breakfast menu. While the straight-up classics are delicious on their own, we have found some pretty creative ways to modify your favorite McDonald's breakfast items to kick your meal up a notch.

Take for example, the humble Egg McMuffin: a sandwich with layers of egg, cheddar cheese, and Canadian bacon between a warm, soft English muffin. It's simple, cheap, and goes well with any other item on the menu. But what if we told you switching up the type of egg, the sauces and condiments, or even the meat itself made all the difference in its texture and flavor? It's all in the way you order at the drive-thru or on the mobile app. Below, we share our top four Egg McMuffin ordering tricks to get the most delectable, customized sandwich possible. Your breakfast run will never be the same!