This Is What Happens When You Air Fry Bananas

If you're a fan of caramelized bananas served warm with ice cream, it's time to ditch the frying pan for a handy, versatile alternative: an air fryer. While it might seem counterintuitive to use an appliance with "fryer" in its name to roast such a delicate fruit, an air fryer employs dry, circulating air (much like a convection oven) to cook and crisp food, resulting in caramelized bananas that are evenly browned with less chance of drying out or burning on the surface.

Like baking banana bread, cooking or roasting bananas releases the fruit's natural sweetness by breaking down its sugars in what's known as the Maillard Reaction. What occurs during this flavor and aroma-enhancing process involves a fine balance of heat and moisture over the cooking time, creating a delectable browned crust on the exterior of the food. You want the cooking temperature to be high enough that exterior browning can occur, but not too high that the interior of the fruit dries out. An air-fryer's relatively gentle, circulation application of heat is perfect for the job. Simply set your air fryer between 375 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit and caramelize bananas in the air fryer for about seven to 10 minutes.