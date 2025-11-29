Turn Bananas Into A Crunchy Snack Using Your Air Fryer

If you're looking for more healthy snacks to include in your routine, air-fried fruits are an excellent source of essential nutrients in a delicious, and crunchy format. Unlike deep fryers, air fryers use a minimal amount of cooking oil to create crave-worthy sweet treats from your favorite fruits. While there are a myriad of fun foods to crisp up in your air fryer, one of the more unexpected of the bunch are bananas.

For those who love banana chips or even the more decadent bananas foster dessert, consider this air fryer delight a more nutritious riff on the latter. Simply start with a couple of barely ripe bananas. Slice them into thin, uniform pieces, and toss them with one to two teaspoons of your preferred oil and a quarter teaspoon of sea salt or cinnamon before loading into your preheated air fryer and cooking in single-layer batches until they are properly crisped. This should take no more than about 12 minutes at 360 degrees Fahrenheit or just under 30 minutes at 300 degrees Fahrenheit.

Bananas are one of the fruits you should start air frying right now for their nutritional value and versatility. The beautifully caramelized chips are delicious on their own, or they can be combined with other ingredients to make a more robust snack. Get creative with different spices and seasonings to make the best air-fried banana chips to suit your personal tastes.