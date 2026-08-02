The Exclusive Trader Joe's Sauce You Can't Skip For Better Sandwiches, Pasta, And Eggs
Trader Joe's store-exclusive snacks and desserts usually get the most hype online, but its less flashy sauces and condiments earn just as many raves from customers. Full of vivid, unique flavors and never sold anywhere else, you can see why TJ's best sauces draw shoppers in, including the Organic Roasted Red Pepper and Almond Pesto Sauce. This item is — literally — on everybody's lips thanks to its delectable flavor that kicks up sandwiches, noodles, breakfast dishes, and more.
Trader Joe's Organic Roasted Red Pepper and Almond Pesto Sauce is unlike the basic basil pestos you find at other stores. It blends roasted red bell peppers with extra virgin olive and sunflower oils, almonds, Pecorino Romano cheese, onions, garlic, basil, and a few other herbs and spices. The result is a rich, slightly chunky, homemade-tasting sauce full of the flavors of sweet and smoky peppers, nutty almonds, and savory cheese.
Many TJ's customers fall in love with the Roasted Red Pepper and Almond Pesto at first bite and start hoarding jars immediately. One Redditor recommended mixing it with spinach, cherry tomatoes, Trader Joe's frozen Roasted Corn, and fresh ravioli — specifically the chain's Sweet Corn, Burrata & Basil Ravioli. Other fans prefer to toss this pesto with gnocchi, or any noodles plus Italian sausage, whose herbal, meaty, sometimes spicy flavor would complement the robust pesto.
This sauce would also make for a great twist on Ligurian pesto pasta with plenty of veggies and fresh basil. But don't limit yourself to noodles, as this unconventional pesto is just as good or better on other dishes.
Use Trader Joe's Roasted Red Pepper and Almond Pesto on sandwiches, eggs, veggies, and more
With its spreadable texture and punchy flavor, the Organic Roasted Red Pepper and Almond Pesto is a Trader Joe's find you should be adding to sandwiches. Fans say it's great on BLTs, turkey and avocado sandwiches, and mushroom paninis. One shopper on Reddit shared, "I spread it on sliced focaccia ... layer on arugula, lettuce, avocado, cucumbers, pickled red onions, and two kinds of cheese." Using Pecorino Romano would reinforce its presence in the sauce, while creamy fresh mozzarella could round things out. Another Reddit user said this pesto is great on a classic egg and cheese croissant.
Speaking of breakfast, TJ's Roasted Red Pepper Pesto can be a morning hero when dolloped onto frittatas, swirled into omelettes, or used as an ingredient to enhance avocado toast, perhaps paired with tomato and lemon juice. "I like this as a spread on an English muffin with a fried egg and mozzarella cheese," one Redditor shared.
Trader Joe's customers point out that this pesto tastes similar to romesco, a Catalan roasted pepper and almond sauce. So, it can be used similarly as a dip for roasted veggies or garlic bread, or a topping for grilled chicken, lamb, or shrimp. Lastly, this red pepper pesto is almost as popular on pizza as it is on pasta. One Reddit user recommended piling ricotta, spinach, and prosciutto onto the crust, too, or try arugula and goat cheese.