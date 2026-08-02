The Exclusive Trader Joe's Sauce You Can't Skip For Better Sandwiches, Pasta, And Eggs

Trader Joe's store-exclusive snacks and desserts usually get the most hype online, but its less flashy sauces and condiments earn just as many raves from customers. Full of vivid, unique flavors and never sold anywhere else, you can see why TJ's best sauces draw shoppers in, including the Organic Roasted Red Pepper and Almond Pesto Sauce. This item is — literally — on everybody's lips thanks to its delectable flavor that kicks up sandwiches, noodles, breakfast dishes, and more.

Trader Joe's Organic Roasted Red Pepper and Almond Pesto Sauce is unlike the basic basil pestos you find at other stores. It blends roasted red bell peppers with extra virgin olive and sunflower oils, almonds, Pecorino Romano cheese, onions, garlic, basil, and a few other herbs and spices. The result is a rich, slightly chunky, homemade-tasting sauce full of the flavors of sweet and smoky peppers, nutty almonds, and savory cheese.

Many TJ's customers fall in love with the Roasted Red Pepper and Almond Pesto at first bite and start hoarding jars immediately. One Redditor recommended mixing it with spinach, cherry tomatoes, Trader Joe's frozen Roasted Corn, and fresh ravioli — specifically the chain's Sweet Corn, Burrata & Basil Ravioli. Other fans prefer to toss this pesto with gnocchi, or any noodles plus Italian sausage, whose herbal, meaty, sometimes spicy flavor would complement the robust pesto.

This sauce would also make for a great twist on Ligurian pesto pasta with plenty of veggies and fresh basil. But don't limit yourself to noodles, as this unconventional pesto is just as good or better on other dishes.