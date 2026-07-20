15 Trader Joe's Finds You Should Be Adding To Sandwiches

Trader Joe's is an excellent store to visit when you're shopping with a list or simply when you're waiting for meal ideas to find you. As you mosey through the aisles, you'll find plenty of pairing opportunities, whether you're knee-deep in its impressive cheese selection (our taster even tried and ranked some of its most popular offerings) or trying to find a cracker to go with a funky fruit spread. And if you are looking for creative additions to your sandwich, there may be no better place to shop, as the store carries plenty of unique condiments, spreads and schmears, and produce that are more than deserving of a spot on your next sub or grilled cheese.

We rounded up a list of some of our favorite additions at Trader Joe's. Some of them are seasonal offerings, while others are year-round staples, and you'll find plenty of options no matter what kind of sandwich you enjoy.