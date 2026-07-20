15 Trader Joe's Finds You Should Be Adding To Sandwiches
Trader Joe's is an excellent store to visit when you're shopping with a list or simply when you're waiting for meal ideas to find you. As you mosey through the aisles, you'll find plenty of pairing opportunities, whether you're knee-deep in its impressive cheese selection (our taster even tried and ranked some of its most popular offerings) or trying to find a cracker to go with a funky fruit spread. And if you are looking for creative additions to your sandwich, there may be no better place to shop, as the store carries plenty of unique condiments, spreads and schmears, and produce that are more than deserving of a spot on your next sub or grilled cheese.
We rounded up a list of some of our favorite additions at Trader Joe's. Some of them are seasonal offerings, while others are year-round staples, and you'll find plenty of options no matter what kind of sandwich you enjoy.
Dill Pickle Mustard
All hail one of the best Trader Joe's pickle products: the Dill Pickle Mustard. This zesty, bright condiment has all the things you love about mustard and all the things you love about pickles, stuffed into a 9-ounce bottle. This seasonal offering would be especially tasty on a ham or turkey sandwich.
Purchase the Dill Pickle Mustard for $1.99.
Spicy Dynamite Sauce
This is the spicy "fridge door sauce" you didn't know you needed. It has a vegan mayo base with pickled chili peppers, toasted sesame oil, mustard powder, and garlic — so it's kind of an "everything-under-the-kitchen-sink" scenario, and a tasty one at that. It would be especially good on a BLT.
Purchase the Spicy Dynamite Sauce for $1.99.
Zhoug Sauce
Not chimichurri, not pesto, but zhoug, a Yemenite green sauce with a spicy kick. It pairs cilantro with jalapeños and chile flakes for a kick of heat, along with cardamom and cumin for a warm, earthy flavor. It would be excellent on a pita wrap or take a turkey sandwich to the next level.
Purchase the Zhoug Sauce for $3.49.
Italian Bomba Hot Pepper Sauce
If you like heat on your sandwich, this bold Italian condiment is right up your alley. It can carry a lot of flavor, so be sure to pair it with a neutral-tasting sandwich, such as one packed with mozzarella cheese, for a piquant take on a Caprese.
Purchase the Italian Bomba Hot Pepper Sauce for $3.79.
Aioli Garlic Mustard Sauce
This aioli garlic mustard sauce has a lot going on. It's a creamy aioli base with a pungent, sinus-clearing burst of mustard and garlic. Use it anywhere you'd normally add mayo, like on a burger or ham sandwich.
Purchase the Aioli Garlic Mustard Sauce at Trader Joe's for $2.79.
Fig Butter
While it's a more unusual condiment, fig butter just might become the next big thing on your grilled cheese. Figs are one of the fruits you should be adding to this sandwich, and this spreadable version makes it easy to get that sweet, fruity flavor in every bite. It would also be tasty on a sandwich with prosciutto.
Purchase Fig Butter for $2.99.
Honeycrisp Apples
You may have never thought to put apples on a sandwich, but consider this your sign. Honeycrisps are perfectly snappy, light, and juicy, and you can slice them thinly for your sandwich; we love them with ham and cheddar, but they're also a classic match for peanut butter.
Purchase Honeycrisp Apples for $1.79 each.
Truffle Aioli
This limited-edition truffle aioli is an upscale condiment worthy of a fancy sandwich. Its nutty, complex flavor will appeal to plant-based eaters, and it's made with vegan mayo. It would be especially tasty on a steak sandwich or a classic Italian sub.
Purchase Truffle Aioli for $4.29.
Vegan Kale, Cashew, and Basil Pesto
A Caprese panini with Trader Joe's kale, basil, and cashew pesto? You don't have to tell us twice. This flavorful spread is perfect when paired with creamy cheese and salty Italian cured deli meat. We wouldn't blame you if you ate it by the spoonful, either!
Purchase the Vegan Kale, Cashew, and Basil Pesto for $3.99.
Little Gem Lettuce
Little gem lettuce is great for salads. It's crisp, light, and just what your sandwich needs. Whether you use it for a BLT, on a burger, or just to fill some space between your go-to turkey or chicken sandwich, this produce staple needs to be in your Trader Joe's cart.
Purchase Little Gem Lettuce for $3.49.
Organic Persian Cucumbers
Cucumbers are surprisingly better on sandwiches than you may think. They offer a milder flavor than pickles, meaning you can easily add texture to your sandwich without messing too much with its existing flavors. We like thinly slicing them and adding them to a turkey and cheese wrap with mustard.
Purchase Organic Persian Cucumbers for $2.99.
Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread with Hatch Chile
We would be remiss not to include some cheese-adjacent products on this list, including the limited-edition Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread with Hatch Chile. It takes the flavor of the beloved New Mexican Hatch chile and gives it a creamy, cheesy twist. Pair it with any sandwich where you wouldn't mind a bit of heat.
Purchase the Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread with Hatch Chile for $4.99.
Sliced Basil & Garlic Monterey Jack Cheese
Who needs boring American cheese when you have this flavorful garlic basil number? It's a limited-time offering, and you'll want to add it to any Italian-leaning sandwich you can while it's still available.
Purchase the Sliced Basil & Garlic Monterey Jack Cheese for $4.99.
Campari Tomatoes
A bad tomato can ruin a sandwich, but these extra flavorful Campari tomatoes are bound to elevate it. We recommend adding this juicy, tangy variety to your sweet heat BLT, roasted Caprese sandwich, or Italian sub; you can salt them to draw out the moisture if you're worried about the tomatoes making your sandwich soggy.
Purchase Campari Tomatoes for $3.79.
Parmesan Tapenade
Trader Joe's takes the question of "Why be boring?" to another level with this flavorful tapenade. It isn't just olives; it's also packed with umami Parmesan, jalapeños, garlic, and fragrant herbs. It's bold in the best possible way and would be great on any sandwich that needs a savory boost.
Purchase Parmesan Tapenade for $4.99.