The Forgotten WWII-Era No-Bake Pie Your Grandma Could Make Without Sugar﻿

If you think about some of your family's most cherished recipes, chances are you might be reminded of something your grandma made: simple, delicious, and effortless. For home cooks looking to harken back to a bygone era, the Orange Marmalade Chiffon Pie is a tasty slice of the good old days.

A recipe for the pie appeared in Better Homes and Gardens in June 1945, and quickly joined the ranks among many other vintage recipes to use gelatin. Marketed to readers as the "pie without sugar", the no-bake recipe called for five ingredients (plus water) and was said to be "so delicious, you'll serve it often!" It's a recipe that can easily be replicated in modern kitchens, combining what's essentially a Jell-O-marmalade mix with a meringue to create a light, fluffy, mousse-like custard pie.

That a sweet, bright dessert could be created during WWII is an impressive feat in itself. Due to supply lines being disrupted by Germany and Japan, sugar was the first and last food rationed in the United States during the war. Each person received a ration book and was allowed 26 pounds per year — about a half pound per week. As such, low-sugar or sugar-free recipes were used, and Americans used unrationed foods such as corn syrup or maple syrup as substitutes to add sweetness.