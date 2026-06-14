The 2-Ingredient Wartime Sandwiches Everyone Made With 1940s Rations (It's Still A Popular Snack Today)

One of the simplest sandwiches ever created was a favorite on the wartime table, made with a bare minimum of ingredients on hand. The jam sandwich, called a jam butty in the U.K., was made by putting jam between two slices of bread. That's it! Some families used lard instead of jam. Others made a grilled version with slices of fresh apple and melty cheese or used butter, sliced apple, and sugar sprinkled on top.

During World War II, many countries utilized rationing as a way to ease the burden of inflation on people at home and divert valuable resources toward military personnel fighting overseas. Families were given books of stamps with a monthly allotment of restricted items like meats, fats, dairy, sugar, and coffee. Naturally, this had a huge impact on the foods people ate during World War II and forced people to come up with creative yet frugal solutions.

People everywhere had to make the most with what they had. In the U.S., people joined efforts started in Britain to grow victory gardens full of fruits and vegetables to supplement their diets. In the U.K., women were recruited as "Land Girls" to work in agriculture in a program called the Women's Land Army. People learned not to waste anything and stretch resources with a trick that doubles your butter, for example.