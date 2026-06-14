The 2-Ingredient Wartime Sandwiches Everyone Made With 1940s Rations (It's Still A Popular Snack Today)
One of the simplest sandwiches ever created was a favorite on the wartime table, made with a bare minimum of ingredients on hand. The jam sandwich, called a jam butty in the U.K., was made by putting jam between two slices of bread. That's it! Some families used lard instead of jam. Others made a grilled version with slices of fresh apple and melty cheese or used butter, sliced apple, and sugar sprinkled on top.
During World War II, many countries utilized rationing as a way to ease the burden of inflation on people at home and divert valuable resources toward military personnel fighting overseas. Families were given books of stamps with a monthly allotment of restricted items like meats, fats, dairy, sugar, and coffee. Naturally, this had a huge impact on the foods people ate during World War II and forced people to come up with creative yet frugal solutions.
People everywhere had to make the most with what they had. In the U.S., people joined efforts started in Britain to grow victory gardens full of fruits and vegetables to supplement their diets. In the U.K., women were recruited as "Land Girls" to work in agriculture in a program called the Women's Land Army. People learned not to waste anything and stretch resources with a trick that doubles your butter, for example.
You can still enjoy these frugal sandwiches today
Even though the proverb "Waste not, want not" dates back to pre-World War II times, the phrase was often used during the 1940s. The jam sandwich was a wartime comfort food that is still frugal and delicious today. To keep up morale, bread was never rationed in the U.S. or U.K. during the war, but items like jam were.
People turned to making jams at home using whatever fruit was available and in season. That could include berries canned in the springtime, stone fruits in the summer, apples stewed in the fall, and even foraged fruits like rosehips. Canning not only prevented food waste because food wouldn't have the opportunity to spoil, but would sustain a family through the winter in many cases.
The jam sandwich and its variations, including apple and cheese, also travel well. Because travel was restricted and people wanted to stay close to home, picnics were a popular pastime, so having portable food was key.
Today, we wouldn't think twice about recreating the over-the-top, multi-ingredient sandwiches we see on TikTok, but even if foods aren't rationed today, the jam butty and its companion, the sliced apple grilled cheese are just as delicious and satisfying as they were way back when.