The Old-School World War II Trick That Doubles Your Butter

During World War II, meats, cheeses, oils, and butter were rationed. After the 1942 butter shortage helped margarine's popularity skyrocket, some crafty homemakers began devising ways to make butter last. Whether your budget is tight and you're looking to extend the longevity of the grocery store butter brand you have stocked in your fridge or have scored a fancy butter brand that you'd simply like to eat with more meals, a bit of culinary creativity can help you savor the taste of butter for longer. The secret is evaporated milk.

Simply cream the butter and evaporated milk until smooth. Depending on how thick you want the butter, you can adjust the amount of evaporated milk added, for instance using 8 ounces of evaporated milk mixed into 1 pound of butter. Your new creation can last a month in the fridge. Though this hack has been used by homemakers since the 1920s, an article published in 1943 instructed those looking to double up their butter to first cut a pound of butter into cubes and let it reach room temperature before adding an unflavored gelatin packet to evaporated milk, salt, and then mix the enhanced evaporated milk together with the butter. You can salt your own stretched-out butter recipe to taste or add honey for a sweeter spreadable option.