The Wartime Comfort Food Is Still Frugal, Delicious, And Perfect For Winter

Much of culinary history, from peasant cuisine to the modern struggle meal, is people making do with what little they have, responding to limitations with invention. Few dishes exemplify this better than homity pie, a frugal yet delicious comfort food with its roots in wartime, perfect for the cold winter months.

Most accounts of homity place its origins in the privations of World War II when the German blockade of Britain cut off the supply of imported foodstuffs, forcing the British Government to institute a strict system of rationing. But while these restrictions applied to staples such as meat, butter, eggs, and milk, rationing did not cover fruit and vegetables, meaning recipes such as homity pie remained viable.

Simple, rustic, but undeniably hearty, homity pie traditionally features potatoes, leeks, onion, garlic, and perhaps some mushrooms or peas. Once cooked, these ingredients are combined with milk or cream and used to fill an open-faced pie of shortcrust pastry, before being topped with cheese –- which would have been the most prized ingredient during rationing –- and baked until gooey and golden-brown.