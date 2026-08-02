The Best Frozen Margherita Pizza On The Market Comes From An Iconic Grocery Chain

With all the different pizza styles and topping combinations, it's hard to ever get tired of America's favorite food. But despite all that diversity, one of the most classic crowd-pleasing pizzas out there is the simple yet delicious margherita pizza. We ranked 10 frozen margherita pizzas according to sauce-to-cheese ratio, flavor, and crust texture, and found that the best on the market comes from the iconic Trader Joe's brand.

Debuting only last year, Trader Joe's margherita pizza is the latest version that claims to be an improvement on the predecessor. We can confirm that Trader Joe's margherita pizza is as authentic as it gets as it's made in Modena, Italy with a hand-stretched crust that is fluffy and thick on the outside, thin and delicate on the bottom. It's also cooked in a wood-fired oven for optimum flavor.

Instead of a heavily seasoned sauce, this pizza uses passata, a simple yet robust tomato sauce that is thick with a bright balance of tanginess and umami-richness. Mozzarella and Grana Padano cheese and fresh basil rounded out the toppings. Our taste-tester found the cheese pull to be amazing, contrasting the thick sauce beautifully while the basil was the perfect sweet and savory finish. We couldn't have asked for a better margherita pizza from a wood-fired pizza joint, let alone a grocery store freezer aisle. And the price (currently $4.99) is a fraction of what you'd pay at any restaurant, making Trader Joe's margherita pizza as high value as it is high quality.