10 Frozen Margherita Pizzas, Ranked

Last autumn, I found myself in a pizzeria with my best friend, after cycling over 70 miles together through the Spanish countryside. He ordered a Margherita pizza, while I ordered a pear and Gorgonzola pizza. My pie was cheesy and funky in all the right ways — but I found myself, as always, regretting not ordering the Margherita pizza.

Margherita pizzas are humble, yet powerful. In their traditional Neapolitan form, they feature San Marzano tomatoes, gooey slices of mozzarella, basil, and a crust that is simultaneously crispy and pillowy soft. Margherita pizzas are best had fresh, straight out of a wood-burning oven; indeed, pizza ovens really are necessary to make authentic Neapolitan pizzas. But approximations can still be made in home ovens and in commercial facilities. I set out to find which ones in the frozen aisle are worthy of your freezer space.

First, I selected a handful of the most commonly available frozen Margherita pizzas from different grocery stores. I baked each pie according to package directions, cut myself a slice, and sat down with a notepad and pen. Each pizza received a score from one to 10 based on several criteria, including the sauce-to-cheese ratio, how distinct and memorable the flavors were, and the crust texture. You can find more information on my methodology at the end of this article.