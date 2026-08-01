Help Tomato Plants Beat The Heat With What's In Your Recycling Bin

Keeping tomato plants well hydrated in the summertime is tricky, and who has the time to water them throughout the day? If you're short on time but want to keep your tomato plants perky, look no further than your recycling bin for a helpful tool: Plastic water bottles. That's right, you can use 16-ounce or two-liter plastic bottles to create an irrigation system for your tomato plants, so the soil never dries up.

Begin by cutting off the bottom, then poking holes in the cap or neck of the bottle and sticking it upside down about 4 inches deep into the soil. Pour water into the bottom end until it's full, and the holes will help water slowly drain into the soil without overwhelming the roots. For water to last a little longer and distribute slowly, don't poke holes; instead, wedge a small piece of sponge through the neck, letting it stick out a couple of inches.

This hack will keep thriving tomato plants alive during summer heat by providing their roots with a slow, steady water supply that keeps the soil consistently moist. Even in hot, dry climates with little rainfall, all you have to do is refill the bottles once they're empty. It's an easy, affordable tip that's perfect for even the most beginner gardeners.