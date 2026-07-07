Keep Thriving Tomato Plants Alive During Summer Heat With One Watering Tip

Tomatoes are one of the most popular plants for home gardeners, and for good reason: A ripe tomato, fresh from the garden, is a transcendent experience, nothing like what you buy at the grocery store. But growing the fruits for a perfect Southern-style tomato sandwich requires a bit of skill, and one of the biggest mistakes with tomato gardening, especially during the summer, is improper watering. Many factors go into giving your plants just the right amount of moisture, but it starts with watering at the right time of day — and that's first thing in the morning.

Watering your tomatoes — and the rest of your garden — early in the morning benefits the plants in several ways. First, because the sun is low in the sky and the air temperature is at its lowest point of the day, the water has plenty of time to soak into the soil before the afternoon heat sets in. By comparison, in the heat of the noontime summer sun, a significant portion of that water will be immediately lost to evaporation. The other major reason that morning watering is the best choice is that once your plants have a drink, they also have plenty of time to dry off.

It is possible to water your tomatoes in the evening, as that time of day has reduced evaporation thanks to cooler temps and low-angle sun, but later watering times increase the risk of disease. Wet foliage left overnight is an inviting place for mold, mildew, and bacteria, so if you do choose this time of day to water the garden, be sure to soak the soil at the base of the plants, rather than spraying water over the leaves and stems.