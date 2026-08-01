Change Up Your Burger King Fish Sandwich — Order It Norwegian-Style
Ever wondered what certain fast-food menu items taste like in other countries? Chains like McDonald's have some pretty creative options around the world, including spaghetti in the Philippines, Pizza McPuffs in India, and Teriyaki Chicken Filet-Os in Japan, but they also stay true to the classics. This is the case for Burger King, too. One menu item that's slightly different in other countries is the Big Fish Sandwich, especially in Norway.
In Norway, Burger King's fish sandwich is called the King Fish Sandwich. While its main ingredients are fairly identical, it has a few swaps that make it taste fresh and slightly different from America's version. Want to order yours Norwegian-style next time you're at your local BK drive-thru? Instead of getting it with tartar sauce, swap it for mayonnaise and remove the pickles. Also, ask for extra shredded lettuce and a sesame bun instead of a traditional roll. This is how it's made in Norway.
The Norwegian version of this Burger King classic doesn't taste as tangy or acidic, mostly because it doesn't contain tartar sauce, which often has some form of pickles or vinegar. Sure, this isn't an open-faced sandwich (also known as the one step to making any sandwich Norwegian-style). But it does taste super flaky, crispy, and savory, and it will make you feel as though you've been transported to a BK halfway around the world.
Other swaps to enhance your BK fish sandwich
Turns out, this hack also works at other fast food chains, including Mickey D's. For a heartier Filet-O-Fish, order it Norwegian style by requesting typical cheeseburger toppings, including pickles, lettuce, onion, ketchup, mustard, and tomato, and ask for it on a sesame bun. Or, slather it with barbecue sauce — the controversial Filet-O-Fish topping some fans swear is delicious. If you're partial to Burger King, however, you can easily try both tricks with the Big Fish Sandwich, too, which includes flaky fried Alaskan pollock fish, pickles, tartar sauce, and a steamed bun.
Customers have offered even more ways to customize this delicious menu item. "You can ask them to cover the fish patty in fiery glaze. That's how we make the fiery chicken," one Redditor said. Another commented that you can add a slice of cheese to it for a rich, melty flavor and texture. For some spice, add a few jalapeño slices when you customize it, or put a couple pieces of bacon on it when you order online, for a surf-and-turf take on the sandwich.