Make Almost Any Sandwich Norwegian-Style By Removing Part Of This Key Ingredient

From tortas to banh mi and PB&Js to croque monsieurs, sandwiches are a staple around the world. The bread-filling-bread concept has been around for centuries, but in Scandinavian countries like Norway, they do things a little differently.

Smørrebrød is a Scandinavian sandwich – called smørbrød in Norway — that is made open-faced, with only one slice of bread in the whole sandwich. The literal translation for smørbrød is "butter bread," highlighting how butter is used as a buffer between the base and toppings to prevent the bread from getting soggy. Aside from preventing sogginess, Norwegian-style smørbrød has another advantage over your typical sandwich: Having only one slice of bread emphasizes the flavors of the toppings without the extra carby layer on top. Technically, you could turn any sandwich into Norwegian style by removing the top layer of bread.

The custom of making these sandwiches started during the Industrial Revolution, when factory workers couldn't go home for a midday meal anymore. Instead, they packed open-faced sandwiches for lunch, starting with a piece of rye bread smeared with butter and layered with meat, smoked fish, or leftovers from the previous night's dinner. Over time, these open-faced sandwiches became popular throughout Nordic countries not only as casual meals, but also on holidays and in restaurants.