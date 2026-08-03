Add This Pantry Staple To Burgers For A Crispy, Restaurant-Worthy Crust
Burgers almost always deliver on satisfying deliciousness, but there's just something special about a burger you order out. What is that magic twist separating restaurant burgers from home burgers, and what if you could replicate it in your own kitchen, DIY-ing that pro-level patty? It's all about that crust.
Whatever degree you prefer your patty cooked, it should be tender and juicy. But ideally, that's balanced by this crispy, caramelized crust along the patty's exterior. There's texture and flavor in that contrast that elevates a burger to out-of-this-world territory — if you know how to achieve it. The good news is, the secret isn't some complicated process or difficult skill. It's a simple pantry staple: baking soda.
Baking soda is an all-around burger boost, helping patties hold onto moisture and also brown better. The latter effect creates that gorgeous crust, and it comes down to the Maillard reaction. Responsible for the browning and caramelization of food, the Maillard reaction works like this: when food is heated, its simple sugars are activated. In the case of ground beef, this is in the form of glycogen. That glycogen then reacts with amino acids from the meat's proteins, yielding new flavors and textures — think crispiness, caramelization, and roastiness. The Maillard reaction is even more efficient in food with more alkalinity, and baking soda increases meat's pH. Adding baking soda to burger patties therefore gives you more caramelly, crispy browning and subsequent crust.
Incorporating baking soda and elevating your burgers
Adding baking soda is one of the top tips for making your best burgers ever, and it couldn't be easier to do. Just incorporate a pinch into your seasonings when you're preparing your meat. If you're mixing it with add-ins like breadcrumbs and various burger seasonings like salt, pepper, garlic powder, and/or brown sugar, separate out the breadcrumbs and ¼ teaspoon baking soda and mix them with a splash of water. Then combine that mixture with the seasonings and your meat. When you cook the patties, the baking soda will enhance the Maillard reaction for a dreamy crust. It will also give you a juicier burger because baking soda keeps the meat's proteins from tightening too much when heated, creating a more tender consistency.
When paired with another tip for grilling juicy burgers, the baking soda will help yield extra crispy results. That kind of crust is tailor-made for smash burgers, especially. To complete the process of elevating this meal, adopt some other tips on making next-level smash burgers. Choose high-quality meat and only "smash" once, about 30 seconds after the patty hits the griddle or pan, so the meat's juices stay in as the burger continues to cook. Finally, complement your work of art: Highlight the caramelized crust with a gooey melted cheese that's somewhat nutty, like Gouda or cheddar, and contrast it with spice and tang from relish or hot mustard.