Add This Pantry Staple To Burgers For A Crispy, Restaurant-Worthy Crust

Burgers almost always deliver on satisfying deliciousness, but there's just something special about a burger you order out. What is that magic twist separating restaurant burgers from home burgers, and what if you could replicate it in your own kitchen, DIY-ing that pro-level patty? It's all about that crust.

Whatever degree you prefer your patty cooked, it should be tender and juicy. But ideally, that's balanced by this crispy, caramelized crust along the patty's exterior. There's texture and flavor in that contrast that elevates a burger to out-of-this-world territory — if you know how to achieve it. The good news is, the secret isn't some complicated process or difficult skill. It's a simple pantry staple: baking soda.

Baking soda is an all-around burger boost, helping patties hold onto moisture and also brown better. The latter effect creates that gorgeous crust, and it comes down to the Maillard reaction. Responsible for the browning and caramelization of food, the Maillard reaction works like this: when food is heated, its simple sugars are activated. In the case of ground beef, this is in the form of glycogen. That glycogen then reacts with amino acids from the meat's proteins, yielding new flavors and textures — think crispiness, caramelization, and roastiness. The Maillard reaction is even more efficient in food with more alkalinity, and baking soda increases meat's pH. Adding baking soda to burger patties therefore gives you more caramelly, crispy browning and subsequent crust.