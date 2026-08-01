The Nostalgic Hershey's Chocolate Bar That's Overdue For A Revival

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The Hershey's Chocolate Company has made many chocolate bar varieties since the brand began in 1894, but not all of them have survived. Among the lineup of discontinued Hershey's chocolates you might not remember is the S'mores bar. Many who have sampled the treat still long for its return. The candy bar was released in 2003, and its concept packaged the taste of campfire s'mores, layering graham crackers and marshmallow filling inside Hershey's milk chocolate. For over a decade, s'mores lovers sank their teeth into the bar until the product was pulled from shelves in 2012 without explanation.

Some of the people who remember the Hershey's S'mores bar have banded together online and even formed a petition demanding that Hershey's consider reinstating the candy to its rightful place in the chocolate bar lineup. Some Reddit users described it as the "best candy bar," and one commenter recalled enjoying it with cold milk. "Greatest candy bar ever created. Was heartbroken when they stopped selling these," wrote a fan on the forum. These sentiments of high praise had those who didn't get the chance to try the candy wondering what they missed out on.