The Nostalgic Hershey's Chocolate Bar That's Overdue For A Revival
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The Hershey's Chocolate Company has made many chocolate bar varieties since the brand began in 1894, but not all of them have survived. Among the lineup of discontinued Hershey's chocolates you might not remember is the S'mores bar. Many who have sampled the treat still long for its return. The candy bar was released in 2003, and its concept packaged the taste of campfire s'mores, layering graham crackers and marshmallow filling inside Hershey's milk chocolate. For over a decade, s'mores lovers sank their teeth into the bar until the product was pulled from shelves in 2012 without explanation.
Some of the people who remember the Hershey's S'mores bar have banded together online and even formed a petition demanding that Hershey's consider reinstating the candy to its rightful place in the chocolate bar lineup. Some Reddit users described it as the "best candy bar," and one commenter recalled enjoying it with cold milk. "Greatest candy bar ever created. Was heartbroken when they stopped selling these," wrote a fan on the forum. These sentiments of high praise had those who didn't get the chance to try the candy wondering what they missed out on.
Satisfy a s'mores craving without lighting a match
Since the S'mores candy bar vanished, Hershey's has continued to peddle products centered around the same flavors, selling S'mores kit boxes and advertising specific bars like milk chocolate with caramel as prime contenders for making s'mores. Still, those who miss the S'mores bar as it was continue to plead with the company for the candy's return. In the meantime, consumers have stayed on the lookout for similar goodies at the store, and bakers have taken it upon themselves to create their own s'mores bar recipes at home.
For those who can't get the taste out of their memory, one candy enthusiast noted on a r/nostalgia Reddit thread that Trader Joe's s'mores bars can deliver in the Hershey's S'mores bar's absence. Or, while you monitor the possibility of a return announcement from Hershey's, consider trying a chewy s'mores granola bars recipe for a sweet treat that can be packed and carried to the office, no campfire required. If you longingly remember the days of savoring one of these bars with a cold glass of milk or recall when Sonic used the candy bar to create its S'mores Blast ice cream confection, this decadent s'mores milkshake recipe may help scratch that sweet itch.