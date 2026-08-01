Not Butter: Depression-Era Sandwiches Relied On This Cheaper Salty Spread

When resourcefulness meets desperation, sometimes the result is a lard sandwich. During the Great Depression, food had to be cheap, nutritious, and filling. For this reason, one of the common staple sandwiches that got families by during the Depression era (1929 to 1939) used lard as a filling. Most lard is pork fat that has been melted to separate the liquids from the solids, a process known as rendering. The lard is then chilled to solidify into a smooth, creamy spread with a distinct porkiness. Nowadays, commonly used forms of lard include leaf lard (a delicate, sweet, specialized form used to achieve a flaky texture in baking) and processed lard (which is clarified to become shelf-stable and flavorless). Back in the 1930s, however, households would likely have been using rendered lard, which is available today in the refrigerated section at some grocery stores and butcher shops.

During the late 1800s, lard was a widely available ingredient in U.S. home kitchens, as the industrialization boom turned pork production into a global industry. In a Facebook post, food history buffs traded variations of lard sandwiches that got Americans through the Depression era. "My grandpa use[d] to make buttermilk biscuits made out of lard with fried fatback in them," wrote one commenter. Another shared, "Daddy ate bacon grease sandwiches, sometimes with a slice of onion." The dish seems to have been especially popular in rural areas, where hogs were raised on family farms.