This 2-Ingredient Sandwich From The Depression Era Uses Pantry Staples

The Great Depression was a time of major economic struggle for the entire country following the crash of the stock market. Millions of people were unemployed, unable to feed their families, and forced to stretch every single dollar. People had to get creative with what they had available to prepare meals, and to this day, the Depression era is known as the time of some of the oddest culinary creations. One such peculiar food that people ate during the Great Depression was the bread and butter sandwich.

There's nothing more to this sandwich than the name suggests — it's just two buttered slices of bread plopped together to form a sandwich. Sometimes sugar would be added as well, making it a more special treat. This simple sammie was a regular White House lunch during the era, and it was also served to school children as part of the lunch menu. We're used to bulky sandwiches today, bursting with veggies and several types of deli meat, but for most people in the 1930s, those items were largely unaffordable and were replaced by canned convenience foods that had a lower price tag. Baking items like sugar and flour, however, were much more affordable, and many households were baking bread at home to save costs. For some struggling families, even butter was considered a luxury out of reach, so they had to settle for margarine instead.