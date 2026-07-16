13 Sandwiches That Got Families By On A Budget During The Great Depression

In the days of the Great Depression, food was a matter of basic sustenance as families struggled with the privations imposed by sudden economic collapse. With as much as 25% of the population out of work, families faced the grim prospect of malnutrition and even famine, often turning to breadlines and soup kitchens. This forced many to be extremely resourceful with what little they had. The result was a number of strange, penny-stretching sandwiches, most of which were formulated on how many calories and how much flavor they could deliver for a very low cost.

Some of the sandwiches that came out of the Depression have endured and remain popular today, reflecting the same culinary imagination that has made the United States, perhaps more than any other nation on Earth, a land of sandwiches. Others, meanwhile, are artifacts of a harder, more desperate time that, even as many face an ongoing international affordability crisis, we may hope never comes again. In either case, these sandwiches stand as proof that America has forever pushed back the boundaries of what can be squashed between two slices of bread.