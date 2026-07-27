Costco Shoppers In This State Could Get A Check From A $14 Million Settlement

If you're a Costco shopper in Washington state, you could soon receive a payout from a settlement. A lawsuit filed in King County Superior Court in June 2025 alleged that the company violated Washington state's Commercial Electronic Mail Act (CEMA) and Consumer Protection Act by sending out promotional emails with misleading subject lines. Costco has agreed to pay a $14 million settlement but denied any wrongdoing. The court must now decide whether it will approve Costco's proposed settlement. If it does, eligible customers may be awarded up to $500 per email they received.

The suit alleges Costco sent emails between June 2, 2021, and July 7, 2026, with misleading subject lines such as "Today is the last day to access Member-Only Saving" or "Hot Buys available for 5 Days Only." It doesn't rise to the level of some of Costco's worst controversies, but it's not a good look for them. The suit alleges the subject lines were advertising limited-time promotions, when Costco knew the promotions would be extended. According to the Commercial Electronic Mail Act, any company is prohibited from including false or misleading information in the subject line of a commercial email.

Washington residents may qualify if they received an email between the specified dates and were living in the state at that time. Your email address also has to be in Costco's records. Eligible customers have until August 26, 2026 to file a valid claim and don't need to provide proof that they bought anything. While it's been suggested each email could be worth up to $500, the payout will ultimately depend on how many people file valid claims.