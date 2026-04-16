Some Trader Joe's Customers Could Receive A Payout From A $7.4 Million Settlement
As a Trader Joe's shopper, you've probably spent quite a bit over the years on all those irresistible snacks and treats. If that's you, then you may have a chance to recoup some of that spending thanks to a new lawsuit settlement. This isn't your standard food-based legal matter, like the one involving Trader Joe's canned tuna. Instead, this lawsuit, labeled Keim v. Trader Joe's Company, stems from the plaintiff alleging that TJ's made its customers susceptible to identity theft by printing too many of their debit or credit card numbers on receipts.
According to the filing, some Trader Joe's locations were printing up to 10 digits of customers card number on recipes, which the class action lawsuit alleged to be a violation of the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act (FACTA) amendment to the Fair Credit Reporting Act. That amendment limits businesses from printing more than the last five digits of the card used. As is often the case in these kinds of cases, Trader Joe's has settled to avoid going to trial, although the brand denies any wrongdoing.
TJ's claims no customer has ever reported being subject to identity theft because of the receipts. The company also claims that only a small number of receipts contained the issue in question — and only in select stores. Trader Joe's has agreed to pay $7.4 million in fees to customers who received the alleged improper receipts, with an estimated settlement of $102.45 per person who submits a successful claim.
If you received one of these Trader Joe's receipts, you may be eligible for a settlement
To be deemed eligible, you must have been one of the Trader Joe's customers who received a receipt with too many credit or debit card numbers. The time frame covered by the lawsuit runs between March 5, 2019, and July 19, 2019. While you probably haven't held onto a receipt that long, many potentially eligible members of the settlement class have received a letter or email informing them of their ability to join.
If you think you may be eligible but haven't received a notice, you can visit the official settlement website for more information. Alternatively, you can call the settlement hotline at 1-888-444-7415. Written inquiries may also be mailed to the "Keim v. Trader Joe's Settlement Administrator" at the following address: P.O. Box 301134 Los Angeles, CA 90030-1134. While $102.45 may not be a life-changing amount for which to go through that trouble, it will at least score you a decent haul of Trader Joe's snacks.
To file a claim, fill out the form on the settlement website. Those who have received communication already should have a Class ID number, which can also be used to file over the phone. If you haven't received a notice, you can still file a claim by using the first six and last four digits of your allegedly affected card, as well as the date the purchase was made. Those wishing to continue pursuing litigation against Trader Joe's over this matter can always opt out of the settlement.