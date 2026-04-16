Some Trader Joe's Customers Could Receive A Payout From A $7.4 Million Settlement

As a Trader Joe's shopper, you've probably spent quite a bit over the years on all those irresistible snacks and treats. If that's you, then you may have a chance to recoup some of that spending thanks to a new lawsuit settlement. This isn't your standard food-based legal matter, like the one involving Trader Joe's canned tuna. Instead, this lawsuit, labeled Keim v. Trader Joe's Company, stems from the plaintiff alleging that TJ's made its customers susceptible to identity theft by printing too many of their debit or credit card numbers on receipts.

According to the filing, some Trader Joe's locations were printing up to 10 digits of customers card number on recipes, which the class action lawsuit alleged to be a violation of the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act (FACTA) amendment to the Fair Credit Reporting Act. That amendment limits businesses from printing more than the last five digits of the card used. As is often the case in these kinds of cases, Trader Joe's has settled to avoid going to trial, although the brand denies any wrongdoing.

TJ's claims no customer has ever reported being subject to identity theft because of the receipts. The company also claims that only a small number of receipts contained the issue in question — and only in select stores. Trader Joe's has agreed to pay $7.4 million in fees to customers who received the alleged improper receipts, with an estimated settlement of $102.45 per person who submits a successful claim.