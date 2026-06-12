Here's What Costco Really Thinks About Those Rotisserie Chicken Allegations

On a surface level, it seems like everyone loves Costco's Kirkland Signature Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken, which combines convenience, affordability, and deliciousness into one $4.99 package. However, some shoppers have a major bone to pick with this iconic product (and we're not talking about wishbones). An ongoing class action lawsuit alleges that Costco falsely labeled its rotisserie chickens as preservative-free, and the controversy has grown so large that the company has spoken out against the allegations.

The lawsuit hit Costco on January 22, 2026, when it was filed by two shoppers from California. The plaintiffs pointed out that the chain's rotisserie chicken contains sodium phosphate and carrageenan, two food additives commonly used to preserve quality and prevent spoilage in processed foods. Thus, the plaintiffs argue Costco misled its customers into spending money on a falsely advertised product. As of June 10, Costco has announced plans to seek dismissal of the case, denying it violated consumer protection, false advertising, and unfair competition laws.

Costco's attorney, Charles Sipos, called the lawsuit's logic "fatally flawed" per The Seattle Times, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration does not designate sodium phosphate and carrageenan as preservatives. This could mean Costco is not legally required to state that its rotisserie chicken contains preservatives. The company also pointed out that these two ingredients are clearly stated on the packaging, not hidden to mislead customers. Therefore, the plaintiffs' claim that preservatives are hiding in Costco's rotisserie chicken is not so cut and dried.