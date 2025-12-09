10 Biggest Costco Controversies Of All Time

Costco faced a major controversy in August 2024, and it was in relation to gender discrimination against its female employees. While women's rights in the workplace have come a long way, gender-based employment bias still exists, especially when it comes to their ability to break into upper management positions in certain companies.

In this class-action lawsuit, around 700 women who currently or formerly worked for the company claimed that women couldn't move into upper management jobs as easily and often as men. Previously, internal promotions seemed to often take place without the positions being advertised, allegedly making it harder for women to apply. With about half of Costco's employees being women, you'd expect about half of the chain's store managers to be female, rather than just 12%. The excuse that some Costco executives purportedly gave that women weren't interested in these jobs because of familial obligations simply didn't fly. Women did want these jobs; they just weren't given the opportunity to apply for them when they were available.

In the end, the gender bias lawsuit cost Costco $8 million in settlement money. The judge also declared that, going forward, Costco would be required to post its assistant general manager job openings, listing actual criteria for the position. Plus, it would have to accept applications for the position for at least 10 days.