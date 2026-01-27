This Is The Worst Part Of The New Costco Rotisserie Chicken Lawsuit, According To Some Shoppers

This is not the first Costco rotisserie red flag that has come up, but it's the first to go to court. The lawsuit claims that the plaintiffs would never have bought the chicken had they known it contained preservatives. Chicken fans on Reddit are less concerned about whether or not there are preservatives in the chicken and more concerned about what this means for the future. At least they're not worried about the rotisserie chicken bag anymore.

"Win or lose, the rest of us consumers will end up paying more while greedy lawyers and their 'clients' get rich," said one Redditor in response to the news. Another replied, "This lawsuit better not mess up my chicken value!"

It's hard to say how the suit will play out. Carrageenan is used as a stabilizer or thickener, which could help maintain the chicken's texture and flavor, but it is not typically considered a preservative, so the claim is unusual. Likewise, sodium phosphate is part of an injected salt solution that aids in keeping the chicken moist and tender. It's not technically a preservative, either. That said, it would indirectly help the chicken stay fresh longer. Both additives are widely used in many foods. The lawsuit may hinge on how broadly a court is willing to define the term "preservative."

On Reddit, there is a lot of debate about whether Costco was misleading people, whether customers should read labels more carefully, and whether the issue matters at all. It's clear that many shoppers have an opinion. Perhaps the overall sentiment was best summed up in this single comment from one concerned Redditor: "Ruin that chicken and they will destroy a national treasure."