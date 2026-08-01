This Beautiful Flowering Tree Rewards Gardeners With An Overlooked Delicious Berry

With the wide range of produce you have access to all year at the grocery store, it's easy to forget about the fruits that don't make it to supermarket shelves. Some of these can be wild-foraged, or even found in your own backyard. Among these is the serviceberry tree, which is not an uncommon sight in public parks and gardens, but what's not so commonly known is that you can eat the fruit it produces.

This tree (or rather family of trees and shrubs) is often planted for its ornamental appeal. In spring, the trees bloom with an abundance of white blossoms, and in fall they offer a dramatic display of color. They're also a favorite of wildlife lovers — planting these trees will attract hummingbirds, cedar waxwings, and bluebirds. In the early summer months, the trees will be covered in plump berries, which is why they're also known as juneberries.

Although serviceberries have traditionally been harvested to make jams and pies, they're sweet and flavorful enough to enjoy fresh. The taste is usually described as a cross between a blueberry and a cherry, with notes of almond, apple, or strawberry. Serviceberries can be eaten straight off the tree, as a good substitute for blueberries in both cooked and fresh dishes, or even as a garnish to add to spring cocktails.