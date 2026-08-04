The Best Store-Bought Gluten-Free Cookies Are A Total Game Changer

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Gluten-free treats can be hit or miss, but just because you're trying to avoid certain ingredients doesn't mean your sweet tooth needs to suffer. One of our Tasting Table writers sampled 14 store-bought gluten-free cookies, and the winner is already a favorite among gluten-free customers. "I have celiac, so I have to eat gluten-free and have for 22 [years]. I've had some horrible stuff but think these are absolutely delicious," wrote a fan on YouTube.

Cybele's Confetti Cookies are proof that delicious, gluten-free cookies are possible. The company was launched in Colorado specifically for kids with food allergies and dietary restrictions, and the bakers have created their own plant-based egg replacer to use in their recipes. While sampling the cookies, our writer noted a moist, soft texture filled with sprinkles. That gritty, chalky texture associated with most gluten-free baked goods was nowhere to be found, and our writer was left double-checking the ingredient list to ensure that these treats were, in fact, free of gluten. Indeed, gluten-free flour is listed on the label, and the cookies are free from artificial preservatives, flavorings, and GMOs.