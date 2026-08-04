The Best Store-Bought Gluten-Free Cookies Are A Total Game Changer
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Gluten-free treats can be hit or miss, but just because you're trying to avoid certain ingredients doesn't mean your sweet tooth needs to suffer. One of our Tasting Table writers sampled 14 store-bought gluten-free cookies, and the winner is already a favorite among gluten-free customers. "I have celiac, so I have to eat gluten-free and have for 22 [years]. I've had some horrible stuff but think these are absolutely delicious," wrote a fan on YouTube.
Cybele's Confetti Cookies are proof that delicious, gluten-free cookies are possible. The company was launched in Colorado specifically for kids with food allergies and dietary restrictions, and the bakers have created their own plant-based egg replacer to use in their recipes. While sampling the cookies, our writer noted a moist, soft texture filled with sprinkles. That gritty, chalky texture associated with most gluten-free baked goods was nowhere to be found, and our writer was left double-checking the ingredient list to ensure that these treats were, in fact, free of gluten. Indeed, gluten-free flour is listed on the label, and the cookies are free from artificial preservatives, flavorings, and GMOs.
A gluten-free treat that delivers
Our writer certainly isn't the only fan of Cybele's Confetti Cookies. "They are not dry at all, rather they are moist and fall apart in your mouth," noted a customer on Amazon, who also warned the cookies can be "addicting." Another shopper wrote on Walmart, "Gluten free can mean risky with flavor. These do not lack in taste." Not every cookie lover is convinced, however. Some samplers have noted a chemical taste, and reviewers on YouTube have compared the experience to eating raw sugar cookie dough. Others have detected that cardboard taste that is often associated with gluten-free treats. A handful of other shoppers have noticed less-than-pleasant aromas, with one describing the smell of Play-Doh.
Customers who have tried Cybele's Confetti Cookies and enjoyed them have noted that these treats can also be dipped into ice cream and carried easily in bags for quick snacks. One customer places the cookies in the freezer for a crispier bite. For those who have dietary restrictions, Cybele's Confetti Cookies can help address sweet cravings with less risk and can be the easy choice to pack for a picnic in the park.