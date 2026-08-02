How Milk Cartons Became An Unlikely Tool For Finding Missing Kids (And Why This Stopped)

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In the 1980s and early 1990s in the United States, families were faced with a macabre start to the day: Images of missing children from across the country printed on the side of milk cartons. The hope was that everyone who ate breakfast in the '80s would be alert and keep an eye out for the missing children while in their communities.

At the time, public concern about missing children was at an all-time high, thanks to grassroots efforts made by their parents. With the creation of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, recovery efforts for missing children became a nationwide campaign. The idea of putting photos of missing children on milk cartons started in 1984 when a 13-year-old paperboy named Eugene Martin disappeared while delivering the Des Moines Register. His disappearance came two years after another paperboy from the same newspaper, 12-year-old Johnny Gosch, was kidnapped in the same area. When Martin disappeared, a relative working at the Anderson & Erickson Dairy persuaded the owners of the company to print images of Eugene and Johnny on its milk cartons. Within weeks, word of the missing boys had quickly spread.

Soon after, with the help of the National Child Safety Council, over 700 independent dairy companies across the country began printing missing kids' photos as well as details like height, weight, eye and hair color, and birthdates on name brand and generic milk cartons. During the years the campaign was active, an estimated 5 billion milk cartons were printed with the details of missing children. However, the campaign had its issues and was short-lived.