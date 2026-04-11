13 Bizarre Vintage Food Ads We Can't Believe Are Real

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Advertisements evolve alongside their products, but consumers and their habits can change as quickly as the weather. Some marketing trends are blatantly of the era, like Van Camp's jack-in-the-box from the clown-obsessed 1940s and '50s, or Miracle Whip fruit salads from the post-war era. Others are tough for anyone to explain (looking at you, Quiznos Spongmonkeys), but the more obscure, the more memorable they often are. Sometimes going outside the box with marketing proves successful, while other times it's a swing and a miss.

Before constant phone ads there were commercials and print campaigns, when marketing teams were creative with trade cards and collectible bookmarks (like the one seen above). Regardless of their format, these vintage food ads dating as far back as 1880 are so bizarre that their existence almost feels like a fever dream.