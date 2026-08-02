The Best NYC Pizza Spot In 2026, According To Reddit
The best pizza spot can be a contentious topic for New Yorkers, but according to Reddit, one standout star has passionate locals defending its slices. L'Industrie Pizzeria, with three locations in Manhattan's West Village and Little Italy, plus the original Williamsburg location, has commanded a fierce fanbase for its recipes.
One Redditor crawled more than 50 threads to conclude that L'Industrie Pizzeria is frequently recommended online, but it is far from the only page commending the establishment. Also crowned on our own list as the best pizza in New York, L'Industrie Pizzeria is known for its crust and creative toppings. The basil-topped burrata slice and bacon fig jam pie (described as "transcendent" by one Redditor) are commonly listed as favorites, and the pizza spot has bagged titles such as the best street pizza in the world and several national rankings for its tasty slices.
Tuscan-born Massimo Laveglia opened L'Industrie in 2017. He incorporated Italian pizza-making steps into the cooking process, and three-day cold fermentation has resulted in pizza dough that is both light and crispy. Though the airy crust isn't for every pizza lover, the lines that regularly form outside L'Industrie's locations are a testament that the pizza recipes have plenty of fans. "I've never had a bad thing here," wrote a customer on Reddit.
A slice of la dolce vita in the city
While many hot spots can often be hype, the number of Redditors recommending L'Industrie is solid evidence that the shop isn't just noise. Now with three L'Industrie locations to choose from, New Yorkers have options. Some recommend ordering a pie in advance so that it is ready upon arrival and skip the potential hassle of limited seating options. Others have encouraged that even if the line looks long, it moves quickly. "I was legit shocked how fast they moved people in and out," noted one visitor on Reddit.
Those lucky enough to score seats can sip natural wines along with their slices and wrap up the meal with maritozzo, a traditional Italian pastry, or soft-serve gelato topped with olive oil and sea salt for dessert. Even travelers to New York have planned pizza-sampling tours for their visits, marking L'Industrie as a must-go on the itinerary and pairing stops with other well-regarded pizzerias during their foray into the Greatest City on Earth. For some, the only regret is eating just one L'Industrie slice.