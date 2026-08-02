The Best NYC Pizza Spot In 2026, According To Reddit

The best pizza spot can be a contentious topic for New Yorkers, but according to Reddit, one standout star has passionate locals defending its slices. L'Industrie Pizzeria, with three locations in Manhattan's West Village and Little Italy, plus the original Williamsburg location, has commanded a fierce fanbase for its recipes.

One Redditor crawled more than 50 threads to conclude that L'Industrie Pizzeria is frequently recommended online, but it is far from the only page commending the establishment. Also crowned on our own list as the best pizza in New York, L'Industrie Pizzeria is known for its crust and creative toppings. The basil-topped burrata slice and bacon fig jam pie (described as "transcendent" by one Redditor) are commonly listed as favorites, and the pizza spot has bagged titles such as the best street pizza in the world and several national rankings for its tasty slices.

Tuscan-born Massimo Laveglia opened L'Industrie in 2017. He incorporated Italian pizza-making steps into the cooking process, and three-day cold fermentation has resulted in pizza dough that is both light and crispy. Though the airy crust isn't for every pizza lover, the lines that regularly form outside L'Industrie's locations are a testament that the pizza recipes have plenty of fans. "I've never had a bad thing here," wrote a customer on Reddit.