These Easy Smothered Pork Chops Start With Canned Soup And Boursin

It's remarkable what you can do with just a can of soup and a block of Boursin cheese, given the right recipe. Together, they make for quite the flavor base, with enough notes and textures to satisfy the palate until the last spoonful. Pair them with pork chops, and you've got a no-fuss main course that still arrives at the dining table hearty and comforting beyond imagination.

Creating a three-ingredient smothered pork chops recipe, Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye started with searing the seasoned pork chops before setting them aside and whipping up the sauce. This is when the cream of mushroom sauce and Boursin cheese are brought together over medium-high heat. Once the sauce has adequately thickened up, put the pork chops back into the pan and cook them for another five minutes. In no more than 15 minutes, you should have a plateful of pork chops coated in a creamy mushroom sauce, ready to serve.

On your plate, the sauce and its complexity complement the meat's savory nature while also elevating its mild tone to another level of intensity. The cream of mushroom sauce provides an umami creaminess that sets the tone for the entire dish, further intensified by the Boursin cheese's buttery tang. Little garlicky and herby nuances weave through that richness, adding an aromatic layer that keeps it from a monotonous fate. The texture is no less than silky, full-bodied perfection, as expected when you've got cream soup and melted cheese fused together.