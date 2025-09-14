Martha Stewart's Secret To Adding Depth To Her Cooking Is This Budget-Friendly Staple
When it comes to flavor, layers matter. Martha Stewart knows this. She also knows that time matters, too. That's why she's fond of store-bought bouillon — a helpful ingredient that's been around for generations. She recently told Delish that those little powerhouses of flavor make any recipe taste like it's been slow cooking for hours.
"I use the vegetable bouillon cube just to add a little extra depth of flavor," Stewart said. "It's been a flavor enhancer in my family for years and years and years." It's an open secret that the entire Stewart family uses — especially for turning fresh veggies into deliciously complex veloutés, soups, and purees. "It's enhancing," Stewart reminds us. "It's not cheating." And she's absolutely right.
Bouillon is the French word for broth, and the various store-bought options are made from dehydrated meat, vegetables, or both, along with salt and seasonings. It's especially helpful in large-batch dishes for when cooking quickly is essential. Bold, West Texas chili is a blazing example — let's say for a family reunion. No need to stand over the heat for hours — instead infuse spice and umami in no time with the help of your favorite bouillon. Better than Bouillon is the version we like; the brand makes a chili base that works like a charm, one teaspoon at a time. A bit of beef or vegetable bouillon in your favorite mild chili recipe also works wonders. Or start with a little of both for a savory magic trick you'll never forget. Bear in mind that the cubes tend to be very concentrated, so ensure you're using them with enough liquid before adding to recipes, or you could end up with too-salty soups or stews.
Rich taste, small cost, big impact
Bouillon is enthusiastically used around the world, and has been since the late 19th century, eventually evolving into a family of pastes, powders, liquids, and granules that come in vegetarian and vegan forms, too. The cubes are a compact powder that quickly dissolve, while products like Better than Bouillon are pastes reminiscent of a French glace — the method for concentrating a stock into an intense syrup. Flavor options go beyond basic meat and veggies — like roasted garlic and sauteed onion — perfect for mixing and matching. Stewart uses just a pinch (or two) of beef bouillon when slow-roasting beer-braised short ribs, and she especially loves it to make beef bourguignon. She says, "I use it sparingly but effectively, and I think it really does work."
Chicken bouillon is a last-minute life saver in the kitchen, too, turning butter and water into a super-flavorful beurre monté — a velvety sauce that's ready to ladle over anything in minutes. And it's a no-brainer in soups, which you can make using Stewart's tips. For a restaurant-worthy lobster bisque that doesn't require shells and a stock pot, lobster bouillon is your bestie. Tomato paste, whipping cream, and bouillon along with fresh, sautéed lobster meat make a luxurious but light offering that deserves a white table cloth. Put one down and lay out the soup spoons for a night in that will feel and taste like a night out.