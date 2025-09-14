Martha Stewart's Secret To Adding Depth To Her Cooking Is This Budget-Friendly Staple

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to flavor, layers matter. Martha Stewart knows this. She also knows that time matters, too. That's why she's fond of store-bought bouillon — a helpful ingredient that's been around for generations. She recently told Delish that those little powerhouses of flavor make any recipe taste like it's been slow cooking for hours.

"I use the vegetable bouillon cube just to add a little extra depth of flavor," Stewart said. "It's been a flavor enhancer in my family for years and years and years." It's an open secret that the entire Stewart family uses — especially for turning fresh veggies into deliciously complex veloutés, soups, and purees. "It's enhancing," Stewart reminds us. "It's not cheating." And she's absolutely right.

Bouillon is the French word for broth, and the various store-bought options are made from dehydrated meat, vegetables, or both, along with salt and seasonings. It's especially helpful in large-batch dishes for when cooking quickly is essential. Bold, West Texas chili is a blazing example — let's say for a family reunion. No need to stand over the heat for hours — instead infuse spice and umami in no time with the help of your favorite bouillon. Better than Bouillon is the version we like; the brand makes a chili base that works like a charm, one teaspoon at a time. A bit of beef or vegetable bouillon in your favorite mild chili recipe also works wonders. Or start with a little of both for a savory magic trick you'll never forget. Bear in mind that the cubes tend to be very concentrated, so ensure you're using them with enough liquid before adding to recipes, or you could end up with too-salty soups or stews.