Tartar sauce and horseradish sauce are thick, white, and creamy — but that's about all these two distinctive, impactful condiments have in common. Subtly sweet tartar sauce is known for being used in tandem with seafood, while sharp, pungent horseradish sauce is commonly served with beef. But, this is just the tip of the proverbial iceberg for both of these versatile condiments which, despite their near-identical appearances, get very different jobs done in the kitchen.

Tartar sauce is a mayonnaise-based condiment loaded up with myriad flavorful ingredients to create a unique tasting profile. Exact recipes vary from one brand to the next, but generally include some combination of fresh dill, chopped pickles, lemon juice, granulated sugar (or sweet pickle relish), black pepper, mustard, tarragon, minced onion, shallots, and/or capers. This condiment is all about dimensionality. Those tangy pickles meet the acidity from the lemon juice, the aromatics, the herbs, and a touch of sweetness that makes tartar sauce greater than the sum of its parts (and much nicer than its craggy name might suggest). Some tartar sauces even whisk a squirt of horseradish sauce into the mix.

Like horseradish sauce, simple homemade tartar sauce benefits from an extended tenure in the fridge, as those flavors have a chance to meld together and intensify. Store-bought totally works, too. Here at Tasting Table, our all-time favorite store-bought brand is Legal Sea Foods House Tartar Sauce by Stonewall Kitchen. On the other hand, pungent, potent, and sharp horseradish sauce gets its name from its star ingredient.