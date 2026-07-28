6 Frequent Customer Complaints Made About Costco's Food Court

Let's be honest, most people don't head to the Costco food court if they're craving something nutritious. We mean no offense, Costco; we know you have a fruit smoothie on the menu, but the majority of the options don't scream "health" to us. But that's okay, because sometimes, after a few hours navigating busy aisles and decision fatigue over which bulk deal is the best, a $1.50 hot dog is all shoppers want. Not everyone, though.

Some shoppers find Costco's lack of healthy options frustrating. "I love Costco, and I would eat at the Costco food court so much more if they had actual somewhat healthy options," said one Redditor in the r/Costco subreddit. They added: "Not everyone is in the mood for pizza, hot dogs, fried chicken or friggin ice cream all the time!" They're not alone; in another thread, one user said they had stopped eating Costco pizza due to "the amount of fat and grease alone," while others expressed concern about the amount of calories in the menu items.

Plenty of people have speculated that the reason Costco's food is unhealthy is because it's so cheap, and they're onto something. There is research to suggest that nutritious foods are often more expensive. "If you're not looking for cheap and quick calories (that happen to taste above average) at that moment, [Costco food court] is probably not the place for you," said another Redditor.