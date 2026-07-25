These Costco Bakery Cookies Are 'Unreal' And Taste Better In The Air Fryer, According To Reddit

Warmed or not, Reddit users have claimed, "They last like [three] days in our house. So good. So dangerous. Proceed with caution," and, "Best cookies I've ever had in my life and I will never buy them ever again." If you are looking to do more than eat these cookies straight out of the package, though, some other Costco shoppers had some pretty delicious-sounding ideas.

One Costco customer made a more elaborate dessert with them: "I love these cookies! I've been using lemon ice cream and I make ice cream sandwiches out of them ... chefs kiss!" On another Reddit thread, someone suggested, "Use them in place of Graham crackers and make some s'mores." One last delicious idea tells us to "scoop a bowl of ice cream, break apart the cookie, and sprinkle on top. I legit bought a tub of cookies n cream ice cream just for this reason."

A 24-count container of the marshmallow crispy cookies costs just $11.34 (depending on location), so it sounds like a no-brainer to give these a shot. And if you actually can't finish them all, several people reported that they freeze well.