These Costco Bakery Cookies Are 'Unreal' And Taste Better In The Air Fryer, According To Reddit
When a new or seasonal Costco item drops that is intensely delicious, many customers immediately take to reporting the news to their fellow Costco shoppers online. Sharing is caring, after all. That's exactly what happened recently on Reddit, where users are spreading the word about marshmallow crispy cookies. These cookies are made with a brown butter dough, chunks of marshmallow, and crispy rice cereal. One person described them as "a rice crispy treat meets oatmeal cream pie."
"They're unreal. [One] minute in the air fryer and they're even better. They didn't last long in my home," said one fan. Another commenter claimed the microwave also worked beautifully. "So yummy. I put them in the microwave for 20 seconds for gooey marshmallow stretch," they shared. If you're opting for the air fryer, preheat it to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and heat your cookies on parchment paper for a couple of minutes — or until they're as warm and gooey as you desire.
Other ways to level up Costco's marshmallow crispy cookies
Warmed or not, Reddit users have claimed, "They last like [three] days in our house. So good. So dangerous. Proceed with caution," and, "Best cookies I've ever had in my life and I will never buy them ever again." If you are looking to do more than eat these cookies straight out of the package, though, some other Costco shoppers had some pretty delicious-sounding ideas.
One Costco customer made a more elaborate dessert with them: "I love these cookies! I've been using lemon ice cream and I make ice cream sandwiches out of them ... chefs kiss!" On another Reddit thread, someone suggested, "Use them in place of Graham crackers and make some s'mores." One last delicious idea tells us to "scoop a bowl of ice cream, break apart the cookie, and sprinkle on top. I legit bought a tub of cookies n cream ice cream just for this reason."
A 24-count container of the marshmallow crispy cookies costs just $11.34 (depending on location), so it sounds like a no-brainer to give these a shot. And if you actually can't finish them all, several people reported that they freeze well.