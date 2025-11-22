Why Costco Fans Think Individual Pizza Slices Are Better Than The Whole Pie
Costco's pizza can hardly be called artisanal, but makes up for it in value and convenience — where else can you get a hot, cheesy 18-inch pie for about $10? It almost seems like a waste of cash to buy a single slice instead. However, some fans of Costco's food court items swear that its individual pizza slices are better than the whole pies. The reasoning all comes down to the texture.
In a thread on r/Costco, several Redditors argue that the warehouse chain's whole pizzas are inferior due to the way they're stored. One commenter explained that "The whole pie gets put in a cardboard box, which makes the pizza soggy, which kills pizza in my eyes." Putting pizza into a container right after baking causes steam to accumulate inside, turning the once-crunchy crust all wet. More commenters added that Costco pizza suffers even more if you take it home, which prolongs its time spent in the steamy box.
In contrast, the warehouse chain's individual pizza slices are placed on metal plates to keep them warm and crisp before serving, making them "500% better," according to another Reddit poster. Judging by more online comments, countless other customers agree. While a whole Costco pizza gives you a generous 12 slices, those who don't have a big family to feed might want to rethink their order. However, if you do need massive quantities of 'za, there are a few ways to make whole Costco pizzas nice and crisp instead of sad and sogged-up.
How to hack your way to a crispier, tastier Costco pizza
Some loyal Costco fans love the way its whole pizza pies taste, soggy or not. If you've always found the texture to be lacking, though, try a Costco pizza ordering trick that ensures you'll never eat a soggy crust again. You can ask the food court employees for "well-done" pizzas, and if they're willing to accommodate your request, they'll stick the pies back in the oven for a few minutes. This not only creates a better texture, but gives the pizzas insurance against turning limp if you choose to take them home.
If the food court at your local store is insanely busy and you don't want to trouble the staff, simply crisp up the pizza in your own kitchen. This approach is strongly recommended by many Costco customers. Most shoppers simply bake their food court 'za in the oven for less than 10 minutes. If you're willing to put in more effort, try other tips and tricks for reheating pizza, such as using an air fryer or a skillet for an even crispier crust.
As a final note, if you want to reheat Costco pizzas yourself, ask if you can purchase them unsliced. Trying to keep all the slices together as you heat them up can be quite tedious. Generally speaking, your food court server will be happy to give you whole pies that you can cut later at home.