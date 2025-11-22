Why Costco Fans Think Individual Pizza Slices Are Better Than The Whole Pie

Costco's pizza can hardly be called artisanal, but makes up for it in value and convenience — where else can you get a hot, cheesy 18-inch pie for about $10? It almost seems like a waste of cash to buy a single slice instead. However, some fans of Costco's food court items swear that its individual pizza slices are better than the whole pies. The reasoning all comes down to the texture.

In a thread on r/Costco, several Redditors argue that the warehouse chain's whole pizzas are inferior due to the way they're stored. One commenter explained that "The whole pie gets put in a cardboard box, which makes the pizza soggy, which kills pizza in my eyes." Putting pizza into a container right after baking causes steam to accumulate inside, turning the once-crunchy crust all wet. More commenters added that Costco pizza suffers even more if you take it home, which prolongs its time spent in the steamy box.

In contrast, the warehouse chain's individual pizza slices are placed on metal plates to keep them warm and crisp before serving, making them "500% better," according to another Reddit poster. Judging by more online comments, countless other customers agree. While a whole Costco pizza gives you a generous 12 slices, those who don't have a big family to feed might want to rethink their order. However, if you do need massive quantities of 'za, there are a few ways to make whole Costco pizzas nice and crisp instead of sad and sogged-up.