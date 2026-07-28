7 Magnum Ice Cream Treats, Ranked

I've enjoyed Magnum ice cream for years. I think I first had it in Europe probably a decade ago. And because I tried it on my travels, it's always felt like an elevated ice cream bar. I've associated it with a fancy, luxurious dessert experience and good memories. So, when I sought out to eat as many varieties as I could, it was a literal treat for me. I ended up with seven options to see which I liked the most.

While there are many ice cream brands to choose from, Magnum is the way to go if you want a treat that does more than satisfy a craving. It uses cocoa that is Rainforest Alliance Certified. The company also launched the AWA by Magnum program in 2022 to work with and support the farming communities and women in Côte d'Ivoire, where its cocoa is sourced. Since its launch, the initiative has helped over 4,000 women in those cocoa-farming communities by providing financial literacy training, entrepreneurial training, and more.

If you want an ice cream that gives back, then you might want to consider Magnum. I enjoyed the ice cream bar flavors I tried — not really a shocker there — but I still had to rank them and found some more captivating than others. I judged the ice cream bars by flavor and how any flavor pairings worked together. I found two top flavors that I'd repurchase over all the others.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.