This Iconic Chain Restaurant Is Long Gone — Now Only Giant Dog Heads Remain
In its heyday, the Doggie Diner had nearly 30 locations across the Bay Area. Most were open 24/7, doling out the chain's famous chili cheese dogs, Western hamburgers, apple turnovers, and hot pastrami sandwiches. Today, the only relics of the once-popular drive-thru chain that remain are a few of the giant dachshund heads that used to rotate above the restaurants.
Doggie Diner's first location opened at 19th and San Pablo Avenue in 1948, and it was an overnight sensation. Owner Al Ross previously ran an ice cream shop called White Castle (not related to the burger chain) with his mother. After selling ice cream from a pushcart to sailors and ship workers, he had the idea to open a fast food restaurant upon noticing how busy the area was. If the Doggie Diner was still around today, it would be one of the oldest hot dog joints in America.
As for the 10-foot-tall fiberglass heads in question, each highlights a dachshund's long floppy ears, elongated snout, and enlarged expressive eyes. Additionally, each head sports a button-up, bow tie, and a chef's toque boasting the initials "DD." As for why the Berkely-based designer, Harold Bachman, chose the dachshund? Well, it was due to the wiener dogs on the menu, of course.
You can still visit the Doggie Diner dog heads today
Soon, the disembodied dachshund heads twirled above dozens of Doggie Diner locations all over the city. Ross used the highest quality ingredients, and Doggie Diner served families, working stiffs, and Hollywood celebs alike. With the slogan "Nothing finer than Doggie Diner," the popular drive-thrus were some of the first fast-food restaurants in San Francisco, but, as they say, nothing is forever.
In the 1960s, San Francisco passed zoning ordinances that prohibited any rotating signs. At the same time, public sentiment turned against anything plastic or fake. In 1979, Ross sold the chain to Ogden Corporation, due to the rise of McDonald's. Doggie Diner held on until 1986, when the last one shuttered its doors. While the chain could easily have become one of many vintage fast food drive-thrus no one remembers, locals rallied for the Doggie Diner dachshund head to be designated an official city landmark.
The dachshund head is erected on a pole in the median at Sloat Boulevard and 45th Avenue across from the San Francisco Zoo. Three other privately-owned Doggie Diner heads are on display on Treasure Island for those looking for photo ops. While there have been attempts to revive Doggie Diner in Napa, the project has struggled to gain real traction. If it ever does, we'll add it to our list of the most iconic old-school diners in the U.S. you can still visit.