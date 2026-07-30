This Iconic Chain Restaurant Is Long Gone — Now Only Giant Dog Heads Remain

In its heyday, the Doggie Diner had nearly 30 locations across the Bay Area. Most were open 24/7, doling out the chain's famous chili cheese dogs, Western hamburgers, apple turnovers, and hot pastrami sandwiches. Today, the only relics of the once-popular drive-thru chain that remain are a few of the giant dachshund heads that used to rotate above the restaurants.

Doggie Diner's first location opened at 19th and San Pablo Avenue in 1948, and it was an overnight sensation. Owner Al Ross previously ran an ice cream shop called White Castle (not related to the burger chain) with his mother. After selling ice cream from a pushcart to sailors and ship workers, he had the idea to open a fast food restaurant upon noticing how busy the area was. If the Doggie Diner was still around today, it would be one of the oldest hot dog joints in America.

As for the 10-foot-tall fiberglass heads in question, each highlights a dachshund's long floppy ears, elongated snout, and enlarged expressive eyes. Additionally, each head sports a button-up, bow tie, and a chef's toque boasting the initials "DD." As for why the Berkely-based designer, Harold Bachman, chose the dachshund? Well, it was due to the wiener dogs on the menu, of course.