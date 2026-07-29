The Lowest-Rated Deep Dish Frozen Pizza Belongs To This Major Store Brand

There are more than enough brands of frozen pizza to choose from (some of them even taste better than delivery), but one category of frozen pizza that has been historically underdeveloped until recently is deep-dish. There are plenty of thin crust pies in the freezer aisle, but being able to create a pie with a thicker crust — and one that fans of Chicago-style deep-dish pizza would love — is no small feat. That's why we sent a taster to the stores to buy, taste, and rank frozen deep-dish pizzas to see which one was best.

While some brands came close (ish) to the deep-dish standard, others paled in comparison. The worst one our taster tried was the Great Value Deep Dish Cheese Pizza. Our taster immediately noted that this pie looked more like a rising crust one than a classic deep-dish. This crust didn't just look bad, but it didn't taste good either. Our taster found its flavor doughy, and they didn't like the overly sweet tomato sauce, either.