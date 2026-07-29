The Lowest-Rated Deep Dish Frozen Pizza Belongs To This Major Store Brand
There are more than enough brands of frozen pizza to choose from (some of them even taste better than delivery), but one category of frozen pizza that has been historically underdeveloped until recently is deep-dish. There are plenty of thin crust pies in the freezer aisle, but being able to create a pie with a thicker crust — and one that fans of Chicago-style deep-dish pizza would love — is no small feat. That's why we sent a taster to the stores to buy, taste, and rank frozen deep-dish pizzas to see which one was best.
While some brands came close (ish) to the deep-dish standard, others paled in comparison. The worst one our taster tried was the Great Value Deep Dish Cheese Pizza. Our taster immediately noted that this pie looked more like a rising crust one than a classic deep-dish. This crust didn't just look bad, but it didn't taste good either. Our taster found its flavor doughy, and they didn't like the overly sweet tomato sauce, either.
The deep-dish pizza better left in the freezer aisle
It seems like public opinion about this Great Value find varies, though some of the more negative reviews mirrored what our taster found. "It tastes like [Chef Boyardee] sauce. It's supposed to be a dupe of the Red Baron version, but the taste is not even close. Unless you like your pizza sauce to taste like a can of SpaghettiOs, I would not recommend," said one Walmart shopper. Another shopper highlighted what they assume to be recent changes in the recipe — though they noted that they're not for the better. "It reminds me of some awful za I had in a random moldy dive bar 30 years ago," they said.
At the time of writing, though, the reviews on this pie skew overwhelmingly positive. One five-star review read, "These feel way more satisfying than they should. Thick crust, cheesy, and actually filling for something this size." The price is a big draw for many reviewers, though folks seeking a more gourmet-quality pie may want to look elsewhere.