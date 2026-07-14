I Tried And Ranked 6 Frozen Deep Dish Pizzas

Frozen pizza is a total staple and a convenient meal to always have on hand. It's the easiest way to get dinner on the table when you're tired, running late, or simply don't have the wherewithal to craft a meal from scratch. There are so many frozen pizza brands to choose from, but there are surprisingly few deep dish frozen pizzas available, at least in my area in San Diego, California.

You can follow a classic Chicago-style deep dish pizza recipe, but that'll take you over 3 1/2 hours to whip up, not exactly hitting that convenience factor. So I went around to two grocery stores to try virtually every Chicago-style deep dish pizza I could find for a taste test. That resulted in six pizzas from three brands, because I didn't want to include Detroit-style pizza, which has a completely different texture and flavor profile.

Chicago-style deep dish pizza should have loads of cheese with a flaky deep dish crust. I judged my pizza selection by its depth of flavor, overarching texture, and whether it hit the "deep dish" appearance, to find the best among them (was it actually deep dish or just advertised as such?). Luckily, I'm pretty pleased with my findings.