Why You Should Avoid Buying Walmart's Great Value Frozen Pizza
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Universally loved and endlessly customizable, pizza is often a staple meal to satisfy any cheesy or zesty cravings. No matter which way you slice it (pun intended), there's nothing like enjoying your favorite pizza. Even frozen ones can do the trick, whether you're on a time crunch or simply have a few options on hand. Most major grocery chains, such as Walmart, have a lower-priced store brand version of frozen pizza. But aside from being affordable, Walmart's Great Value Frozen Pizza isn't exactly the best choice out there. In fact, you can find better — and possibly cheaper — options in the same place.
While prices may vary by location, the Great Value Thin Crust Pepperoni Frozen Pizza found at Walmart locations in northern Florida currently costs 30 cents per ounce. By comparison, the Jack's Original Thin Crust Pepperoni Frozen Pizza is priced at 26.8 cents per ounce. Sometimes purchasing the lower-priced item means sacrificing quality, but in this case, Jack's thin crust version is rated notably higher than Walmart's Great Value store brand. On Walmart's website, Jack's pizza has a 4.2 star rating, compared with Great Value's 3.3 star rating.
Beyond pricing and quality, Jack's also appears to be the more versatile option for a quick and easy meal to share. According to package instructions, Jack's Original Thin Crust Frozen Pizza can be baked in the oven or cooked on a grill, while Great Value's Thin Crust Frozen Pizza lists only oven-baking instructions. If you're entertaining outdoors or need to bring a quick option to a backyard potluck, the Great Value version may be a necessary skip.
Look to the alternatives for greater value
Walmart's store brand offerings are extensive, and there's no denying that opting for Great Value products can save you quite a bit on your typical grocery bill. But when it comes to the brand's frozen pizza, many customers say it just doesn't make the cut. One Reddit user in the subreddit community r/frozendinners shared a pretty honest review of Great Value's Rising Crust Supreme variety of frozen pizza: "Pretty bland and tasteless to be honest and too much crust for my liking. Much rather have a Red Baron or Tombstone for the same price," user SirDanOfCamelot wrote in their post.
Even reviews on the superstore's website aren't exactly glowing. The most recent customer review available for the Great Value Thin Crust Pepperoni Frozen Pizza reads: "Absolutely the worst tasting pizza I've had. Had a stale, rancid taste. Threw most of it in garbage," accompanied by a one-star rating.
If you want to stock your freezer with a few pies but need some pointers, we have a list of winners on our ranked list of popular frozen pizzas. Highlights include Tony's Pepperoni Pizza for an affordable yet solid classic, Amy's Barbecue Pizza for vegetarians, and, topping the list, our overall favorite: the Tombstone Roadhouse Loaded Double Down Deluxe Pizza. Whether you're feeding a hungry crowd or craving a cheesy slice after throwing back a few drinks during a night out, you can pick one of our favorite options — or even use these tips for elevating your frozen pizza at home.