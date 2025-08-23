Why You Should Avoid Buying Walmart's Great Value Frozen Pizza

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Universally loved and endlessly customizable, pizza is often a staple meal to satisfy any cheesy or zesty cravings. No matter which way you slice it (pun intended), there's nothing like enjoying your favorite pizza. Even frozen ones can do the trick, whether you're on a time crunch or simply have a few options on hand. Most major grocery chains, such as Walmart, have a lower-priced store brand version of frozen pizza. But aside from being affordable, Walmart's Great Value Frozen Pizza isn't exactly the best choice out there. In fact, you can find better — and possibly cheaper — options in the same place.

While prices may vary by location, the Great Value Thin Crust Pepperoni Frozen Pizza found at Walmart locations in northern Florida currently costs 30 cents per ounce. By comparison, the Jack's Original Thin Crust Pepperoni Frozen Pizza is priced at 26.8 cents per ounce. Sometimes purchasing the lower-priced item means sacrificing quality, but in this case, Jack's thin crust version is rated notably higher than Walmart's Great Value store brand. On Walmart's website, Jack's pizza has a 4.2 star rating, compared with Great Value's 3.3 star rating.

Beyond pricing and quality, Jack's also appears to be the more versatile option for a quick and easy meal to share. According to package instructions, Jack's Original Thin Crust Frozen Pizza can be baked in the oven or cooked on a grill, while Great Value's Thin Crust Frozen Pizza lists only oven-baking instructions. If you're entertaining outdoors or need to bring a quick option to a backyard potluck, the Great Value version may be a necessary skip.