Forget Fairy Bread: Give Banana Bread The 'Goblin' Treatment Instead

There is no shortage of whimsical and fun ways to eat certain dishes. In Australia, for example, they make a whimsical treat for all ages by topping a slice of buttered bread with sprinkles. So-called "fairy bread" may seem like something out of the movie "Elf", but you have to admit that it makes even the worst store-bought white bread fun.

Fairy bread has been a jumping-off point for countless creators, and several have suggested giving this dish a more sinister (if you could call it that) twist. Enter: Goblin bread. Goblin bread is made by topping a piece of banana bread with either peanut butter or Nutella and M&M's. While some folks have downplayed this spin on fairy bread (one Redditor even called it "just cake with toppings"), others have pointed out its appeal, with another user writing, "That looks cute and delicious." Peanut butter and banana are a natural pairing, so it makes sense to add a dollop of the protein-rich spread before eating. Moreover, topping your bread with M&M's adds extra crunch and a chocolatey richness, making for a tasty bite that you won't find anywhere else (especially in Australia, as some Aussies seem up in arms about this variation).