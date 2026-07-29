Forget Fairy Bread: Give Banana Bread The 'Goblin' Treatment Instead
There is no shortage of whimsical and fun ways to eat certain dishes. In Australia, for example, they make a whimsical treat for all ages by topping a slice of buttered bread with sprinkles. So-called "fairy bread" may seem like something out of the movie "Elf", but you have to admit that it makes even the worst store-bought white bread fun.
Fairy bread has been a jumping-off point for countless creators, and several have suggested giving this dish a more sinister (if you could call it that) twist. Enter: Goblin bread. Goblin bread is made by topping a piece of banana bread with either peanut butter or Nutella and M&M's. While some folks have downplayed this spin on fairy bread (one Redditor even called it "just cake with toppings"), others have pointed out its appeal, with another user writing, "That looks cute and delicious." Peanut butter and banana are a natural pairing, so it makes sense to add a dollop of the protein-rich spread before eating. Moreover, topping your bread with M&M's adds extra crunch and a chocolatey richness, making for a tasty bite that you won't find anywhere else (especially in Australia, as some Aussies seem up in arms about this variation).
We'll sure be gobblin' down this banana bread
If goblin bread seems over the top, that's because it is. But even the concept allows for the opportunity to experiment with flavors. For one, you can swap out the peanut butter for any spread with a similar consistency; Nutella (or another brand of chocolate hazelnut spread, which our taster tried and ranked) is in the cards, as is almond butter. There are also plenty of M&M's flavors that you can swap for the classic ones on this bread. If you prefer more texture, opt for the Mini M&M's. We're personally partial to peanut M&M's (or use Reese's Pieces for a chocolate-free rendition), though pretzel M&M's could also add a crunchy texture to this treat.
Another recommendation? Toast the banana bread or make a batch of our from-scratch banana bread French toast to elevate the flavor even more. If you eat it for breakfast, you may just feel like Buddy the Elf himself.