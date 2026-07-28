For Hot Dogs With Smoky Flavor, Set Aside The Ketchup And Mustard For This Condiment

What can't a hot dog do? When a high-quality dog (you can find our top picks for them here) teams up with a great bun (our taster tried and ranked them, if you need some inspiration), you have a recipe for success. And what makes this iconic American sandwich even more memorable is the fact that it comes covered in condiments. The classics, of course, include mustard, relish, white onions, chili, cheese, but one hot dog condiment that deserves a bit more attention? Barbecue sauce.

Any hot dog lover worth their salt knows that ketchup doesn't belong on a hot dog. But one condiment that will offer a similar sweetness, and not earn you any glares from other hot dog eaters, is barbecue sauce. There are many different types of barbecue sauce out there (the massive selection at your grocery store will clue you into that), so there are equally as many sauces worthy of your hot dog. If you prefer something sweeter and smokier, go with a hickory-smoked, tomato-based barbecue sauce. The brown sugar in the sauce would complement the natural sweetness of the hot dog, while the sauce's smoky notes would accentuate the flavor from the grill.

If you prefer something a little more acidic, try our Carolina barbecue-style honey mustard sauce on your next dog. Alabama white sauce is another great option for wieners, as the mayonnaise will give it a creamy bite, while the horseradish and lemon will cut through the richness and balance the flavors.