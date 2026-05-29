Make Hot Dogs 10X More Flavorful With This Southern Condiment

A classic hot dog asks for nothing more than mustard and ketchup, maybe spoonfuls of relish or chili and cheese if you happen to wander around Coney Island. But that mindset is exactly how you end up missing out on the many unique hot dog topping combos you need to try instead. You won't even have to look wide and far for inspiration. In the South, a classic tangy Alabama white sauce is all you need to transform the humble hot dog into something far more interesting and flavorful.

Alabama white barbecue sauce gets its tangy richness from mayonnaise laced with an apple cider vinegar, creating depth that's acidic yet not too sharp. Cutting through that creamy base are zesty lemon notes and the subtle heat of horseradish and cayenne pepper. You can even add a splash of Worcestershire to further intensify the sauce's tangy elements.

The name alone is probably enough to clue you in on how well this sauce works with proteins. No different from grilled meat, it cuts right through the sausage's savory, smoky taste, adding an extra layer of vibrancy and complexity. It's still unmistakably a hot dog, but one that's imbued with the indulgent comfort of Southern food.