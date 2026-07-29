One Of Walmart's Best New Desserts Is A Game-Changer For Cookout Season
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Walmart's bakery has a diverse array of pastries, cakes, cookies, and bread, with seasonal specialties that get you into the holiday spirit. If you're looking for the best way to indulge this summer, Walmart's Marketside Brownie S'more Griller is one of the standout new desserts for cookout season. Featured in Tasting Table's roundup of the best new Walmart products for July 2026, the Marketside Brownie S'more Griller combines the decadence of a gooey, fudgy brownie with the s'more — the all-American campfire dessert.
This Walmart treat contains a chocolate brownie base topped with another layer of chocolate, marshmallows, and graham cracker bites. It arrives in a tin pan already prepared for your next cookout, as it's designed to be heated up on the grill (or the oven) to melt the chocolate and marshmallows. This will instill it with a smoky char that brings those camp fire vibes to fruition. Simply place the brownie over the grill grates over indirect heat, close the grill top, and you'll have browned marshmallows, melted chocolate, and a warm brownie base in 6 to 8 minutes.
The marshmallows and chocolate all but melt in your mouth with each bite, complementing the textural contrast of the crunchy graham cracker bites and the gooey, chewy brownie base. This dessert will be the ultimate crowd pleaser for kids and adults alike. If you don't have a grill, you can also bake it under a broiler for 2 to 3 minutes.
Customer rave about the Marketside Brownie S'more Griller
While the Marketside Brownie S'more Griller is a new product at Walmart, it's already garnered wide acclaim from customers on social media. One Facebook reviewer was more than happy with these gooey, grill-ready brownies: "The kids had this devoured in seconds... note to self: grab 2 next time." While one Walmart customer complained that the brownie layer was too thin, and another YouTube review thought the brownie consistency was mushy and crumbly, you can always patch up a sticky or otherwise mushy consistency by stuffing each piece inside a graham cracker sandwich. You can also capitalize on the fall-apart brownie by serving it over a scoop of vanilla or rocky road ice cream.
Since these Brownie S'more Grillers prove that you can indeed grill a brownie, you're probably wondering what other dessert you can throw on your grill grates. The best kinds of desserts for grilling should be high in fat, as this will help the desserts absorb smoky flavors. That said, you can grill all kinds of fruit for a lighter sweet treat, or swap the stove for the grill to make a delicious batch of bananas Foster. Another baked good that'll benefit texturally and flavorfully from grilling is classic strawberry shortcake.