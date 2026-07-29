One Of Walmart's Best New Desserts Is A Game-Changer For Cookout Season

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Walmart's bakery has a diverse array of pastries, cakes, cookies, and bread, with seasonal specialties that get you into the holiday spirit. If you're looking for the best way to indulge this summer, Walmart's Marketside Brownie S'more Griller is one of the standout new desserts for cookout season. Featured in Tasting Table's roundup of the best new Walmart products for July 2026, the Marketside Brownie S'more Griller combines the decadence of a gooey, fudgy brownie with the s'more — the all-American campfire dessert.

This Walmart treat contains a chocolate brownie base topped with another layer of chocolate, marshmallows, and graham cracker bites. It arrives in a tin pan already prepared for your next cookout, as it's designed to be heated up on the grill (or the oven) to melt the chocolate and marshmallows. This will instill it with a smoky char that brings those camp fire vibes to fruition. Simply place the brownie over the grill grates over indirect heat, close the grill top, and you'll have browned marshmallows, melted chocolate, and a warm brownie base in 6 to 8 minutes.

The marshmallows and chocolate all but melt in your mouth with each bite, complementing the textural contrast of the crunchy graham cracker bites and the gooey, chewy brownie base. This dessert will be the ultimate crowd pleaser for kids and adults alike. If you don't have a grill, you can also bake it under a broiler for 2 to 3 minutes.